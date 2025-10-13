Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is...

'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end of Gaza war

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan stuns in recycled vintage Manish Malhotra saree for pre-Diwali bash

A homecoming like never before: Parents of 23-year-old hostage, freed by Hamas, cry uncontrollably as they hug him, WATCH

Delhi-NCR: These popular shopping malls in Delhi are on verge of closure due to…., here’s what we know so far

China expands military operations along India border, deploys GJ-11 Stealth Drones at..., satellite images show...

'You know it was out, but...': Jasprit Bumrah's jibe at on-field umpire caught on stump mic

What is IRCTC Scam? Why are Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav charged ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections?

After Nepal, Gen Z protests rock this country as president flees; here's what happened

Diwali 2025: Festive fashion inspiration from Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is...

Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is

'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end of Gaza war

'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end

Delhi-NCR: These popular shopping malls in Delhi are on verge of closure due to…., here’s what we know so far

Delhi-NCR: These popular shopping malls in Delhi are on verge of closure due to…

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Diwali 2025: Festive fashion inspiration from Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta

If you’re searching for royal fashion ideas this Diwali, look no further than the Ambani ladies. Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta continue to redefine traditional elegance with their breathtaking festive looks. Each of them brings a unique tradition and contemporary flair, making their wardrobes the ultimate inspiration for the season of lights.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 07:51 PM IST

Diwali 2025: Festive fashion inspiration from Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

If you’re searching for royal fashion ideas this Diwali, look no further than the Ambani ladies. Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta continue to redefine traditional elegance with their breathtaking festive looks. Each of them brings a unique tradition and contemporary flair, making their wardrobes the ultimate inspiration for the season of lights.

Nita Ambani

For those who are looking for traditional elegance, Nita Ambani’s one her standout looks features a delicate pink gharchola saree in luxurious Madurai cotton, handwoven over 10 months by artisan Shri Rajshrundar. Paired it with a Phirozi silk blouse adorned with antique gold embroidery. Draped in a classic seedha pallu style.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Radhika Merchant

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Radhika Merchant's bronze-and-gold sequined saree, richly embroidered with floral motifs, captures the festive spirit effortlessly. Adding a pop of colour, she styled it with an emerald-green choker and matching bangles, giving the outfit a vibrant, celebratory twist.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

At another event, Radhika was seen in an ivory chiffon saree embellished with sequins and silver threadwork. Paired with a sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline, the look was modern with minimal tones that can exude maximum impact when paired with confident styling.

Isha Ambani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Isha Ambani's silver sequin lehenga decorated with colourful floral embroidery is the perfect festive ensemble for those who love to make a statement. Bright hues, bold jewellery, and soft glam makeup complete this elegant yet trendy look.

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani casually flaunts rare Hermès Kellymorphose bag at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, worth Rs...; price that’s enough to buy 5 luxury Ferraris

Isha was stunned in a custom Torani set featuring a tassel-embroidered halter-neck blouse and a vibrant silk skirt. The blouse, with dori detailing and a backless cut, paired with a multicoloured skirt, exudes modern playfulness.

Shloka Mehta

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shloka Mehta proves that white is a festive colour when styled right. Her off-white lehenga set, featuring an embroidered A-line skirt and a feather-detailed blouse, radiates sophistication.

Breaking away from traditional silhouettes, Shloka once styled a golden sequin-embroidered blouse with red Banarasi palazzo pants. The wide flared bottoms, detailed with zari and sequin borders, gave the outfit a modern edge.

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani turns heads in sparkling emeralds at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration with choti-bahu Radhika Merchant; SEE PICS

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'You know it was out, but...': Jasprit Bumrah's jibe at on-field umpire caught on stump mic
'You know it was out, but...': Jasprit Bumrah's jibe at umpire caught on mic
'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end of Gaza war
'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end
BIG update in Karur stampede: Supreme Court transfers case to CBI; retired SC judge to monitor probe
BIG update in Karur stampede: Supreme Court transfers case to CBI; retired SC
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Pakistan, second in a week
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Pakistan, second in a week
Urvashi Rautela’s Favourite Pahadi Dishes: She loves to eat Uttarakhand’s traditional cuisine from aloo ke gutke to mandua roti
Urvashi Rautela’s Favourite Pahadi Dishes: She loves to eat Uttarakhand’s tradit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE