Diwali 2025: Festive fashion inspiration from Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta

If you’re searching for royal fashion ideas this Diwali, look no further than the Ambani ladies. Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta continue to redefine traditional elegance with their breathtaking festive looks. Each of them brings a unique tradition and contemporary flair, making their wardrobes the ultimate inspiration for the season of lights.

If you’re searching for royal fashion ideas this Diwali, look no further than the Ambani ladies. Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta continue to redefine traditional elegance with their breathtaking festive looks. Each of them brings a unique tradition and contemporary flair, making their wardrobes the ultimate inspiration for the season of lights.

Nita Ambani

For those who are looking for traditional elegance, Nita Ambani’s one her standout looks features a delicate pink gharchola saree in luxurious Madurai cotton, handwoven over 10 months by artisan Shri Rajshrundar. Paired it with a Phirozi silk blouse adorned with antique gold embroidery. Draped in a classic seedha pallu style.

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant's bronze-and-gold sequined saree, richly embroidered with floral motifs, captures the festive spirit effortlessly. Adding a pop of colour, she styled it with an emerald-green choker and matching bangles, giving the outfit a vibrant, celebratory twist.

At another event, Radhika was seen in an ivory chiffon saree embellished with sequins and silver threadwork. Paired with a sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline, the look was modern with minimal tones that can exude maximum impact when paired with confident styling.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani's silver sequin lehenga decorated with colourful floral embroidery is the perfect festive ensemble for those who love to make a statement. Bright hues, bold jewellery, and soft glam makeup complete this elegant yet trendy look.

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani casually flaunts rare Hermès Kellymorphose bag at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, worth Rs...; price that’s enough to buy 5 luxury Ferraris

Isha was stunned in a custom Torani set featuring a tassel-embroidered halter-neck blouse and a vibrant silk skirt. The blouse, with dori detailing and a backless cut, paired with a multicoloured skirt, exudes modern playfulness.

Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta proves that white is a festive colour when styled right. Her off-white lehenga set, featuring an embroidered A-line skirt and a feather-detailed blouse, radiates sophistication.

Breaking away from traditional silhouettes, Shloka once styled a golden sequin-embroidered blouse with red Banarasi palazzo pants. The wide flared bottoms, detailed with zari and sequin borders, gave the outfit a modern edge.

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani turns heads in sparkling emeralds at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration with choti-bahu Radhika Merchant; SEE PICS