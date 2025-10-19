FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After disappointing 1st ODI, Varun Aaron advises Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to take inspiration from THIS Indian cricketer

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Fans confused by DLS? Here's why Australia's target is 131 despite India's 136

Louvre museum of Paris, which houses Mona Lisa painting, reports robbery; panic erupts, WATCH video

Viral video: Akshay Kumar loses cool at fan, asks him to..., netizens get divided

Smriti Irani doesn't consider Anupamaa a competitor, says 'if you have capacity..', Rupali Ganguly's co-stars SLAM Tulsi: 'Aapse yeh apeksha nahi thi'

Diwali 2025: Fashion inspiration from Punjabi actresses like Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa, more this festive season

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding plans revealed, music director drops BIG hint, says, 'She will soon become...'

DA Hike News: THIS state announces 3% increase in Dearness Allowance for employees ahead of Diwali, Chhath Puja

Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy downpour hits Chennai, Nagapattinam, IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall till...

Amid US protests, Trump remains unaffected, shares AI video of himself in KING TRUMP jet, bombing...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Fans confused by DLS? Here's why Australia's target is 131 despite India's 136

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Fans confused by DLS? Here's why Australia's target is 131

Louvre museum of Paris, which houses Mona Lisa painting, reports robbery; panic erupts, WATCH video

Louvre museum of Paris, which houses Mona Lisa painting, reports robbery

Viral video: Akshay Kumar loses cool at fan, asks him to..., netizens get divided

Viral video: Akshay Kumar loses cool at fan, asks him to..., netizens get divide

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Diwali 2025: Fashion inspiration from Punjabi actresses like Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa, more this festive season

Take a look at some Punjabi actresses like Shehnaaz Gill, Neeru Bajwa, and more to inspire Diwali 2025 fashion with tradition and contemporary style.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 03:00 PM IST

Diwali 2025: Fashion inspiration from Punjabi actresses like Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa, more this festive season
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As Diwali 2025 approaches, Punjabi actresses are showcasing a delightful mix of tradition and contemporary style, offering perfect inspiration for the festive season. From vibrant sarees to floral suits, their outfits highlight elegance, charm, and comfort, proving that festive dressing can be both stylish and approachable.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill's vibrant pink ensemble radiates joy and festivity, paired with soft curls, glowing makeup, and minimal jewellery. Her look was ideal for family gatherings or festive parties, combining youthful charm with effortless style.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi stunned in a floral Anarkali suit with a breezy silhouette, perfect for daytime pujas or brunches. Her outfit balances elegance and comfort, proving that festive wear doesn’t have to be elaborate.

Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta looked striking in a red saree, paired with statement earrings and subtle makeup. Her ensemble is minimal yet bold, making it perfect for evening Diwali parties or wedding festivities.

ALSO READ: Diwali bash 2025: Nushrratt Bharuccha steals the limelight in red, know how Jacqueline Fernandez, Palak Tiwari, and other divas grab attention

Neeru Bajwa

Neeru Bajwa wore a soft pink suit, adorned with delicate embroidery, which captures festive elegance effortlessly. With minimal accessories and her natural charm, Neeru’s outfit is ideal for Diwali family dinners or small get-togethers.

Nimrat Khaira

Nimrat Khaira's pastel pink floral suit with soft hues, paired with understated earrings and light makeup, creates a calm and serene festive vibe.

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa's richly embroidered ensemble, paired with traditional jewellery, strikes the perfect balance between classic and contemporary. 

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025: Festive fashion inspiration from Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing on Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express, Army honours 'Exemplifying courage...'
Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing...
Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja becomes minister, BJP releases list of 26 ministers
Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja become
Ranveer Singh shares Dhurandhar song with PM Narendra Modi edit, netizens brutally troll him: 'WTF, at least have...'
Ranveer shares Dhurandhar song with PM Modi edit, netizens brutally troll him
Afghanistan hit by 5.5 magnitude earthquake, second in less than 12 hours
Afghanistan hit by 5.5 magnitude earthquake, second in less than 12 hours
Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting of firecrackers
Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE