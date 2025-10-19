Diwali 2025: Fashion inspiration from Punjabi actresses like Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa, more this festive season

Take a look at some Punjabi actresses like Shehnaaz Gill, Neeru Bajwa, and more to inspire Diwali 2025 fashion with tradition and contemporary style.

As Diwali 2025 approaches, Punjabi actresses are showcasing a delightful mix of tradition and contemporary style, offering perfect inspiration for the festive season. From vibrant sarees to floral suits, their outfits highlight elegance, charm, and comfort, proving that festive dressing can be both stylish and approachable.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill's vibrant pink ensemble radiates joy and festivity, paired with soft curls, glowing makeup, and minimal jewellery. Her look was ideal for family gatherings or festive parties, combining youthful charm with effortless style.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi stunned in a floral Anarkali suit with a breezy silhouette, perfect for daytime pujas or brunches. Her outfit balances elegance and comfort, proving that festive wear doesn’t have to be elaborate.

Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta looked striking in a red saree, paired with statement earrings and subtle makeup. Her ensemble is minimal yet bold, making it perfect for evening Diwali parties or wedding festivities.

Neeru Bajwa

Neeru Bajwa wore a soft pink suit, adorned with delicate embroidery, which captures festive elegance effortlessly. With minimal accessories and her natural charm, Neeru’s outfit is ideal for Diwali family dinners or small get-togethers.

Nimrat Khaira

Nimrat Khaira's pastel pink floral suit with soft hues, paired with understated earrings and light makeup, creates a calm and serene festive vibe.

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa's richly embroidered ensemble, paired with traditional jewellery, strikes the perfect balance between classic and contemporary.

