Diwali 2025: Explore 8 best markets in Delhi-NCR for affordable festive shopping, from decor items to clothing

As Diwali 2025 nears, discover 8 Delhi-NCR markets where you can find festive décor, gifts and essentials at budget-friendly prices.

1. Chandni Chowk: Heart of Diwali shopping

Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi is a shopper’s paradise during Diwali. From colourful rangoli powders and earthen diyas to traditional clothing and silver jewellery, this market has it all. Kinari Bazaar, inside Chandni Chowk, is especially famous for decorative items and wedding accessories.

2. Sadar Bazaar: Wholesale heaven

Sadar Bazaar is one of Delhi’s largest wholesale markets and a great spot for festive essentials. You can find LED lights, paper lanterns, artificial flowers, and pooja items at affordable prices. Buying in bulk here is perfect for decorating your home extensively without spending too much.

3. Atta market: Affordable décor and gifts

Atta Market in Noida is perfect for festive essentials. From LED lights and lanterns to colourful pooja items, shoppers find quality products at affordable prices.

4. Sector 18 market: One-stop festive shop

Sector 18 Market in Noida is a bustling hub for Diwali shopping, offering a mix of clothing, décor, gifts, and sweets at reasonable prices, making it ideal for family shopping trips.

5. Lajpat Nagar: Where modern meets traditional

Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market is ideal for those looking for a mix of contemporary and traditional Diwali décor. Shoppers can pick up fairy lights, hanging lamps, rangoli sets, wall hangings, and ethnic décor, often at wholesale rates.

6. Galleria market: Trendy and festive

Galleria Market in Gurgaon combines modern shopping with traditional Diwali vibes. Shoppers can find home décor, lights, festive gifts, and ethnic wear, all in one convenient location.

7. Krishna Nagar: Vibrant and colourful

East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar, especially Lal Quarter Market, comes alive during Diwali. From painted diyas and colourful lights to earthen pots and idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha, this market is perfect for those seeking both traditional and trendy festive items.

8. Indira market: Budget-friendly local charm

Indira Market is a favourite among locals for last-minute Diwali shopping. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and pocket-friendly options, it’s perfect for picking up gifts, décor, and essentials without breaking the bank.

These eight markets not only offer a wide variety of Diwali items but also immerse you in the festive spirit of the city. Whether you’re looking for traditional décor, gifts or trendy lights, Delhi-NCR's markets have something for everyone this Diwali.