Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Diwali 2025: 7 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 5,000 to combat indoor air pollution, check top deals on Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma

Discover the 7 best budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 5,000 for Diwali 2025. Combat indoor air pollution with affordable, compact purifiers available on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and more.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 08:43 AM IST

Diwali 2025: 7 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 5,000 to combat indoor air pollution, check top deals on Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma
Indoor air quality is more important than ever, especially during Diwali when pollution levels rise significantly due to the use of chemical firecrackers. You don't need to spend a fortune to improve the air in your bedroom. Here are some of the best air purifiers available for under Rs 5,000.

1. BePURE B1

A popular budget pick with a multi-stage filter, touch/display and remote control. Suitable for small rooms or home offices.

2. Woscher W-0815

Extremely compact and affordable, it is popular as a desk or car purifier. Useful for small personal spaces.

3. Ambrane or Ambrane AeroBliss

Ambrane’s small air purifiers work as simple filters, with low noise and easy maintenance. Good for small rooms.

ALSO READ: Diwali Offer 2025: Huge discounts on Apple iPhone 16 Pro on Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and more; Check best deals here

4. OXY-AIR OXY-AIR CTL 03

A budget portable model that combines a pre-filter, carbon, and HEPA-like stage. Suitable for bedrooms and small workspaces.

5. Deerma compact units

Deerma compact humidifier-cum-air-care models. They’re attractive and often multi-purpose, working as a humidifier and air filter.

6. Kent purifiers

Kent's small, low-cost purifiers and car/portable ozone-style units are in the budget segment. These can work for short bursts of air freshening and mild particle removal.

7. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Filter

The Xiaomi air purifier is compact, with a modern design, smart controls, and is good for small rooms or desks. 

ALSO READ: Diwali-Dhanteras surprise: Good news for middle-class as car makers roll out big discounts on..., check top offers

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
