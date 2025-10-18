Diwali 2025: 7 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 5,000 to combat indoor air pollution, check top deals on Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma

3 cricketers among 10 killed as Pakistan launches fresh attack on Afghanistan, Taliban declares truce 'broken'
LIFESTYLE
Discover the 7 best budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 5,000 for Diwali 2025. Combat indoor air pollution with affordable, compact purifiers available on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and more.
Indoor air quality is more important than ever, especially during Diwali when pollution levels rise significantly due to the use of chemical firecrackers. You don't need to spend a fortune to improve the air in your bedroom. Here are some of the best air purifiers available for under Rs 5,000.
A popular budget pick with a multi-stage filter, touch/display and remote control. Suitable for small rooms or home offices.
Extremely compact and affordable, it is popular as a desk or car purifier. Useful for small personal spaces.
Ambrane’s small air purifiers work as simple filters, with low noise and easy maintenance. Good for small rooms.
A budget portable model that combines a pre-filter, carbon, and HEPA-like stage. Suitable for bedrooms and small workspaces.
Deerma compact humidifier-cum-air-care models. They’re attractive and often multi-purpose, working as a humidifier and air filter.
Kent's small, low-cost purifiers and car/portable ozone-style units are in the budget segment. These can work for short bursts of air freshening and mild particle removal.
The Xiaomi air purifier is compact, with a modern design, smart controls, and is good for small rooms or desks.
