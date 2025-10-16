FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Diwali 2025: 5 simple eating habits that will give you Diwali-ready glow

Diet tips for a festive glow that you can follow without making major changes to your daily routine.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 10:37 PM IST

Ready to show off your fashion best during the upcoming festivals? Are all your clothes, makeup, and accessories ready? But just when you think you're all set to show off your fashion, a red and annoying pimple appears on your face. It's nothing short of a nightmare, isn't it? Don't blame your fate; instead, take some preventative measures to avoid such a situation. You read that right! It's time to adopt a serious diet regime to detox your skin before the Diwali madness begins. Don't worry, you don't have to go far to adopt a skin-healthy diet. In fact, some basic dietary changes can go a long way in achieving the glowing skin you desire. In this article, we'll share some diet tips for a festive glow that you can follow without making major changes to your daily routine.

Dietary Tips for a Festive Glow: 5 Simple Tips for Healthy and Radiant Skin:

1. Drink Enough Water:

Hydration is key to good health. According to health expert, nutritionist, and certified macrobiotic health coach, Shilpa Arora, "Drinking eight to ten glasses of water a day helps maintain water balance in the body, which leads to a healthy detoxification process. Proper water balance in the body also helps improve your metabolism and promotes bodily functions."

2. Incorporate a Detox Drink into Your Morning Routine:

By now, we all know the importance of incorporating detox drinks into our diet. These detox drinks are typically made with herbs, spices, and vitamin C-rich fruits that stimulate your body to function again. Drinking these in the morning helps you start your day on a healthy note. Click here for some great detox water recipes for glowing skin.

3. Maintain a balanced diet:

Food and festivals go hand in hand, and we completely understand that. So, we're not asking you to completely give up indulgences. Instead, consultant nutritionist Rupali Dutta recommends balancing healthy eating with healthy foods to properly detoxify the body. The goal is to prevent excess fat and toxins from accumulating in the body. To enjoy good food and good skin during the festive season, you simply need to eat wisely.

4. Don't compromise on protein and fiber:

We've seen many people adopt special diet plans before festivals to look beautiful on special days. In the process, they often deplete their bodies of nutrients, negatively impacting their health. Experts recommend including adequate protein and fiber-rich foods in your diet to maintain a healthy metabolism and healthy skin.

5. Burn off what you eat:

Nutritionist Richa Gangani says that your diet shouldn't be solely responsible for weight gain or skin problems. In fact, if you eat it in the right way, no food has any adverse effect on your health. Therefore, we suggest that this festive season, eat to your heart's content and then burn it off with some physical exercise and a healthy metabolism, so you can enjoy it without any guilt.

