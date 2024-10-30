Here are seven reasons why the Re 1 coin is included in the 'Shagun' envelope.

Gift-giving is a kind gesture seen in many cultures. In India, this tradition includes the concept of 'Shagun,' which means 'good fortune.' When giving money as a gift, it is common to add a one-rupee coin. This practice is filled with meaning and blessings for the receiver. Here are seven reasons why the Re 1 coin is included in the 'Shagun' envelope:

1. The Importance of One

In Hinduism, 'zero' (shunya) represents an end, while 'one' signifies a new beginning. Gifting money in amounts that end in zero, like 500 or 1000, can have negative implications. The extra rupee is added to ensure a positive start and good luck.

2. Symbol of New Beginnings

Shagun is often given during special occasions like weddings and birthdays, marking new beginnings. The one-rupee coin symbolizes hope and renewal for the recipient, who is starting a new phase in life.

3. Building Community Ties

In the past, festivals were a time to strengthen community bonds. The extra rupee represents a light-hearted debt for the recipient, encouraging them to return the favor by attending future celebrations, thus fostering connections.

4. A Symbol of Abundance

The one-rupee coin is similar to the story of Draupadi and the Akshaya Patra, a magical vessel that never ran out of food. The extra coin represents hope for abundance and that difficult times will eventually pass.

5. Avoiding Division

Traditionally, money gifts for weddings were given as odd sums that couldn't be divided equally. This was to prevent conflicts over money and promote unity between couples, encouraging them to work together for their future.

6. Metallic Blessings

The one-rupee coin is always made of metal, which is considered auspicious. Metals symbolize wealth and prosperity, connecting to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of fortune. Historically, gold and silver coins were also used, adding to their significance.

7. Encouragement for Growth

The Shagun is meant for the receiver’s benefit, while the extra coin encourages investment. It symbolizes that small beginnings can lead to great achievements, motivating the recipient to make the most of opportunities.