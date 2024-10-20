According to Hindu scriptures, this is the day when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is the festival of lights celebrated with great enthusiasm by Hindus around the world. The festival signifies the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. In 2024, many are confused about whether Diwali falls on 31 October or 1 November due to the overlapping of the Amavasya (new moon) Tithi. Here’s a detailed explanation to clear the confusion, along with insights into the significance and rituals of Diwali.

When is Diwali?

This year, Amavasya Tithi starts on 31 October 2024 at 3:52 PM and ends on 1 November 2024 at 6:16 PM. According to Hindu tradition, Diwali is celebrated on the night of Amavasya in the month of Kartik. Since the Amavasya night falls on 31 October 2024, astrologers advise celebrating Diwali on that day.

Although Amavasya ends on 1 November, the night of 31 October holds significance as the traditional time for Laxmi Puja, which must be performed during the night of Amavasya. Therefore, Diwali 2024 should be celebrated on 31 October.

Significance of Amavasya Tithi on Diwali

The Amavasya Tithi holds a special place in Hindu customs, particularly on Diwali. According to Hindu scriptures, this is the day when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana. Since it was the night of Amavasya and there were no lights, the people of Ayodhya welcomed Lord Rama by lighting diyas (oil lamps), symbolizing the victory of good over evil. This tradition continues today, with families lighting their homes with lamps to honour Lord Rama’s return and to invite prosperity and happiness.

Diwali 2024 Rituals and Muhurat Timings

Laxmi Puja Muhurat: The most significant ritual of Diwali is Laxmi Puja, performed to honour Goddess Laxmi, the goddess of wealth. In 2024, the Muhurat for Laxmi Puja is between 5:12 PM and 6:16 PM on 31 October.

Pradosh Kaal: This is the auspicious period for performing Diwali rituals, which falls between 5:12 PM and 7:43 PM on 31 October 2024.

Vrishabha Kaal: Another significant period for Diwali puja is the Vrishabha Kaal, from 6:00 PM to 7:59 PM on 31 October 2024.

Diwali Traditions and Celebrations

During Diwali, families gather to clean and decorate their homes, light diyas and candles, and offer prayers to Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha for prosperity and wisdom. Rangoli designs adorn the doorsteps, while fireworks light up the sky. Sweets and gifts are exchanged among loved ones, and homes are filled with joy and celebration.