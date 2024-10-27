This year, Diwali is celebrated over five days, starting from Dhanteras and culminating with Bhai Dooj.

Diwali 2024: Diwali, the festival of lights, is a significant celebration in Hindu culture, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. It falls on the 15th day of the Kartik month according to the Hindu calendar, which coincides with the darkest day of the year. This auspicious occasion commemorates the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after his exile and the defeat of Ravana, marking the victory of righteousness.

During Diwali, homes are meticulously cleaned and decorated with diyas, candles, and rangolis, creating an atmosphere of joy and positivity. This year, Diwali is celebrated over five days, starting from Dhanteras and culminating with Bhai Dooj.

Dates:

Dhanteras: October 29

Choti Diwali: October 31

Diwali and Lakshmi Puja: October 31

Govardhan Puja: November 2

Bhai Dooj: November 3

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, seeking blessings for wealth and prosperity. It is considered an auspicious time for purchasing new gold coins and jewellery.

Choti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, follows on October 31, celebrating Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura. The main puja for Diwali, including the revered Lakshmi Puja, takes place on the same day.

Govardhan Puja on November 2 commemorates the day Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to protect his village from heavy rain. The celebrations conclude with Bhai Dooj on November 3, which celebrates the bond between siblings, where sisters pray for their brothers' long life.

Lakshmi Puja: Shubh Muhurat

The Amavasya Tithi begins at 03:52 PM on October 31, 2024, and concludes at 06:16 PM on November 1, 2024. On Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped during the following city-specific times for Lakshmi Puja, as per Drik Panchang:

New Delhi: 05:36 PM to 06:16 PM

Mumbai: 06:57 PM to 08:36 PM

Bengaluru: 06:47 PM to 08:21 PM

Ahmedabad: 06:52 PM to 08:35 PM

Chandigarh: 05:35 PM to 06:16 PM

Chennai: 05:42 PM to 06:16 PM

Hyderabad: 05:44 PM to 06:16 PM

Kolkata: 05:45 PM to 06:16 PM

Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj: Shubh Muhurat

Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on November 2, with the following shubh muhurats: