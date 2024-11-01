Some spiritual leaders are highlighting the importance of Udaya Tithi, which refers to the tithi that is active at sunrise, as an auspicious time for significant events in Vedic traditions.

Diwali festivities have kicked in with half of the country celebrating it on yesterday, October 31, however, in some parts of the country people will celebrate the auspicious festival of lights today, November 1. Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is celebrated with immense enthusiasm and joy. This festive occasion highlights the importance of togetherness, as families and friends come together to celebrate. However, amidst the excitement, it's essential to remain kind and grounded, showing understanding towards others.

Some spiritual leaders are highlighting the importance of Udaya Tithi, which refers to the tithi that is active at sunrise, as an auspicious time for significant events in Vedic traditions. They believe that with Amavasya continuing through the morning of November 1, this day carries deeper spiritual meaning, making it a more suitable choice for celebrating Diwali.

Diwali 2024: Lakshmi puja timing for November 1

Pradosh Kaal: 5:36 PM to 8:11 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 6:19 PM to 8:15 PM

Lakshmi Puja: 5:36 PM to 6:16 PM

Drik Panchang has recommended that Diwali will be celebrated on November 1. They emphasise that performing Lakshmi Puja during Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal on this day aligns with favorable planetary conditions, enhancing the significance of the celebration.

Diwali 2024: Rituals

To prepare for Diwali, it is essential to start by thoroughly cleaning the home, which symbolizes the removal of negativity. Purifying the space with incense or dhoop is also recommended to create a positive environment.

A dedicated altar should be set up featuring idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. This altar should include diya (oil lamps), flowers, sweets, fruits, and traditional items for offerings.

The puja rituals begin by invoking Lord Ganesha, who is believed to remove obstacles and ensure success. Devotees light the diyas and chant, "Om Gan Ganapataye Namah." Following this, the focus shifts to Goddess Lakshmi, with prayers recited such as “Om Shreem Mahalakshmiyei Namah,” while offering flowers, sweets, and coins to symbolize wealth.

Chanting Lakshmi mantras is encouraged to invite blessings, with each mantra recited sincerely to attract prosperity and happiness. The ritual concludes with the Lakshmi Aarti, which is a vital part of the ceremony, expressing gratitude and devotion. Finally, the offerings or prasad are distributed among family members, neighbors, or guests, spreading the blessings of the festival.