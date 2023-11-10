Diwali 2023: Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Karan Johar and Orry make starry appearances

The Diwali bash was attended by a constellation of A-list celebrities, adding glitz and glamour to the already star-studded affair.

In a dazzling display of Bollywood glamour, renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted an extravagant Diwali bash at his Mumbai residence that set the town abuzz with excitement. The festivities, which took place on November 5, featured a constellation of stars from the film industry, business, and social circuit, making it the most talked-about Diwali party of the season.

The Ambani women, known for their impeccable style, made a striking entrance at the event. Isha Ambani, daughter of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, stole the spotlight in a dazzling sequinned pink saree specially crafted by host Manish Malhotra. Meanwhile, Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani, opted for a bold look with an experimental white blouse paired with chikankari flared trousers, showcasing her flair for avant-garde fashion.

Nita Ambani, matriarch of the Ambani family, radiated elegance in a classic blue chiffon saree, adorned with an ornate neckpiece that added a touch of regality to her ensemble. Radhika Merchant, fiancée of Anant Ambani, looked resplendent in a pearl-embellished lehenga, making a glamorous statement at the star-studded gathering.

A captivating moment from the Diwali bash surfaced on the internet, featuring Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta striking a pose alongside filmmaker Karan Johar and the popular internet sensation Orry. Orry, known for his close association with several celebrities and his professional ties with Reliance Industries Limited, added a dash of charisma to the frame. He was also spotted sharing smiles with Radhika Merchant, creating an atmosphere of warmth and camaraderie.

The Diwali bash was attended by a constellation of A-list celebrities, adding glitz and glamour to the already star-studded affair. Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sonam Kapoor were among the glitterati who graced the occasion with their presence. Each celebrity showcased their unique style, making it a night to remember in the Mumbai social calendar.