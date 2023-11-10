Diwali 2023: Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Karan Johar and Orry make starry appearances

Headlines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's song Abundance in Millets secures nomination at Grammy Awards 2024

Wordle 875 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 11

This National Awardee took 3-year Army training, spent time at the front in Kargil War, almost got burnt after...

Israel-Hamas war: IDF raids Hamas top leader Yahiya Sinwar's brother's office, seizes weapons, missiles, maps

World Cup 2023: This star England player may retire after match against Pakistan, it's not Stokes, Moeen Ali

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's song Abundance in Millets secures nomination at Grammy Awards 2024

Wordle 875 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 11

Harish Khanna calls his experience of working in 12th Fail ‘liberating’, recalls meeting real life IPS Manoj Sharma

6 Indian bowlers to attain no.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings

10 countries that accept Indian driving licenses

5 post-workout meal options

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Harish Khanna calls his experience of working in 12th Fail ‘liberating’, recalls meeting real life IPS Manoj Sharma

This National Awardee took 3-year Army training, spent time at the front in Kargil War, almost got burnt after...

Huge rift between Bigg Boss 17’s new ‘love-birds’ as Abhishek Kumar calls Khanzaadi fake: ‘Tumne mera dil…’

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Diwali 2023: Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Karan Johar and Orry make starry appearances

The Diwali bash was attended by a constellation of A-list celebrities, adding glitz and glamour to the already star-studded affair.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a dazzling display of Bollywood glamour, renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted an extravagant Diwali bash at his Mumbai residence that set the town abuzz with excitement. The festivities, which took place on November 5, featured a constellation of stars from the film industry, business, and social circuit, making it the most talked-about Diwali party of the season.

The Ambani women, known for their impeccable style, made a striking entrance at the event. Isha Ambani, daughter of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, stole the spotlight in a dazzling sequinned pink saree specially crafted by host Manish Malhotra. Meanwhile, Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani, opted for a bold look with an experimental white blouse paired with chikankari flared trousers, showcasing her flair for avant-garde fashion.

Nita Ambani, matriarch of the Ambani family, radiated elegance in a classic blue chiffon saree, adorned with an ornate neckpiece that added a touch of regality to her ensemble. Radhika Merchant, fiancée of Anant Ambani, looked resplendent in a pearl-embellished lehenga, making a glamorous statement at the star-studded gathering.

A captivating moment from the Diwali bash surfaced on the internet, featuring Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta striking a pose alongside filmmaker Karan Johar and the popular internet sensation Orry. Orry, known for his close association with several celebrities and his professional ties with Reliance Industries Limited, added a dash of charisma to the frame. He was also spotted sharing smiles with Radhika Merchant, creating an atmosphere of warmth and camaraderie.

The Diwali bash was attended by a constellation of A-list celebrities, adding glitz and glamour to the already star-studded affair. Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sonam Kapoor were among the glitterati who graced the occasion with their presence. Each celebrity showcased their unique style, making it a night to remember in the Mumbai social calendar.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: CM KCR declares assets worth Rs 59 crore, Rs 25 crore liabilities

UGC announces regulations for setting up of campuses by foreign universities in India

This actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined; gave superhit at 87, yet no one called him a superstar

Cash-for-query case: TMC MP Mahua Moitra complains to LS Speaker on breach of privilege, know what happened

Android users may soon get a new chat-like message box in Gmail, here’s what it will do

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE