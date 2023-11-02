Headlines

Diwali 2023: Indulge in these 7 DIY skincare tips for pre-festive glow

With a little effort and some kitchen staples, you can enhance your natural beauty and shine brightly on the auspicious day of Diwali.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 09:25 PM IST

Diwali, the much-anticipated festival of lights, is just around the corner. As you gear up to celebrate this joyous occasion with family and friends, it's the perfect time to pamper your skin and attain a pre-Diwali glow. Rather than relying on costly beauty treatments and products, consider these 7 DIY skincare tips that will help you achieve radiant, healthy skin. With a little effort and some kitchen staples, you can enhance your natural beauty and shine brightly on the auspicious day of Diwali.

Cleansing:

Start your skincare routine by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser. Removing dirt, excess oil, and makeup residue will ensure your skin is a clean canvas for further treatments.

Exfoliation:

Exfoliating your skin is crucial to remove dead skin cells and reveal a fresh, glowing complexion. Create a homemade scrub by mixing sugar and honey for a natural exfoliator. Gently massage it onto your face in circular motions, then rinse with warm water.

Face Masks:

Customize face masks using ingredients readily available in your kitchen. Turmeric, yogurt, and honey, when combined, create a mask that brightens and rejuvenates your skin. Apply this mixture to your face, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and then rinse with lukewarm water.

Hydration:

Keeping your skin well-hydrated is essential for a healthy glow. Apply a homemade hydrating mask made from mashed avocados and a few drops of olive oil. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and rinse with cold water to lock in moisture.

Sun Protection:

Protect your skin from harmful UV rays, even during the festival of lights. Apply a natural sunscreen or use a scarf to shield your face when you step out during the day.

Facial Oils:

Nourish your skin with DIY facial oils that are rich in essential nutrients. A mixture of almond oil and a few drops of rosehip oil is excellent for deep hydration and skin rejuvenation.

Sleep and Relaxation:

One of the most overlooked aspects of skincare is getting enough sleep and relaxation. Ensure you get a good night's sleep, as it is during this time that your skin repairs and regenerates itself. High-stress levels can lead to skin issues, so practice relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

