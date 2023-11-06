Diwali 2023: How is Deepavali celebrated in different parts of India?

As we look forward to Diwali 2023, let's explore how this joyous occasion is celebrated in various parts of the country.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, showcasing the country's rich cultural diversity and unity. Each region of India has its unique way of commemorating this festival of lights. As we look forward to Diwali 2023, let's explore how this joyous occasion is celebrated in various parts of the country.

North India:

In North India, Diwali is celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur. People clean and decorate their homes, light oil lamps, and burst fireworks. The exchange of sweets and gifts is a common tradition, and families gather to worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

South India:

In the southern states, Diwali is celebrated with a slightly different flavor. Homes are adorned with colorful Rangoli designs, and oil lamps are lit to welcome Goddess Mahalakshmi. People also prepare a variety of sweets and savory snacks, and bursting fireworks is a common practice.

West India:

In Maharashtra, Diwali begins with Vasu Baras, a day when cows and calves are worshiped. The festival extends to Naraka Chaturdashi when people take an oil bath and wear new clothes. The main Diwali day is marked by Lakshmi Puja, and it concludes with Bhau Beej, a day to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters.

East India:

In West Bengal, Diwali coincides with Kali Puja. While the rest of India worships Goddess Lakshmi, Bengalis pay homage to Goddess Kali, the destroyer of evil. Elaborate idol processions and cultural events are organized. In Odisha, Diwali is celebrated with lamps and colorful clay rangolis.

Rajasthan:

Rajasthan's Diwali is famous for its folk music and dance. Women perform the traditional 'Ghoomar' dance, and the entire state is illuminated with colorful lights and lanterns.

Punjab:

Diwali in Punjab is celebrated as Bandi Chhor Divas, which marks the release of Guru Hargobind Ji from imprisonment. Sikhs light the Golden Temple and their homes, and the air is filled with the melodious sounds of Gurbani Kirtan.

Gujarat:

In Gujarat, Diwali coincides with the Gujarati New Year, and it is celebrated with great pomp. The day begins with prayers and visiting temples, followed by the exchange of gifts and sweets. People engage in traditional Garba and Dandiya dance.

Assam:

Assam celebrates Diwali as Kati Bihu. People light earthen lamps, distribute prasad (offerings), and worship Goddess Lakshmi. The festival also marks the beginning of the harvesting season.