Diwali 2023: History, significance, date, time, rituals, more

The festival, Diwali is upon us. As the festival of lights fast approaches know all details on it here.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

Diwali is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. Deepawali is also known as the festival of lights. On this day, people light up diyas and decorate their homes with flowers and rangolis.  According to Hindu traditions, Diwali signifies a celebration of the victory of good over evil.

This festival is celebrated on the darkest night of the lunar month of Kartika which typically falls on the month of October or November. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12 and it spans over a period of five days. 

Diwali 2023: Date, time

  • This year the Lakshmi Puja will fall between 5:40 pm to 7:36 pm. 
  • Pradosh Kaal – 5:29 PM to 8:08 PM
  • Vrishabha Kaal – 5:39 PM to 7:35 PM
  • Amavasya Tithi Begins – 2:44 PM on November 12, 2023
  • Amavasya Tithi Ends – 2:56 PM on November 13, 2023

Diwali 2023: History and significance 

There are so many legends around the festival. One of the most renowned legends is that on this day lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita, younger brother Lakshman and Hanuman following 14 years of exile and their victory over the demon king Ravana. 

Diwali 2023: Rituals

  • On the first day, Dhanteras is an occasion for acquiring gold, silver, and other valuable or practical items.
  • On the second day, Naraka Chaturdashi, people wake up early, perform ablutions, and kindle diyas to dispel malevolent forces.
  • The third day marks the centrepiece of Diwali when people don new attire, adorn their homes with rangolis, lamps, and ornamental decorations, and offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi.
  • The fourth day is reserved for Govardhan Puja, a commemoration of Lord Krishna’s significance. During this day, people construct small heaps of cow dung symbolising the Govardhan mountain and engage in prayers.
  • The fifth day, known as Bhai Dooj, is devoted to celebrating the cherished bond between brothers and sisters.
