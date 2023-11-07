Diwali 2023: History, significance, date, time, rituals, more

The festival, Diwali is upon us. As the festival of lights fast approaches know all details on it here.

Diwali is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. Deepawali is also known as the festival of lights. On this day, people light up diyas and decorate their homes with flowers and rangolis. According to Hindu traditions, Diwali signifies a celebration of the victory of good over evil.

This festival is celebrated on the darkest night of the lunar month of Kartika which typically falls on the month of October or November. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12 and it spans over a period of five days.

Diwali 2023: Date, time

This year the Lakshmi Puja will fall between 5:40 pm to 7:36 pm.

Pradosh Kaal – 5:29 PM to 8:08 PM

Vrishabha Kaal – 5:39 PM to 7:35 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins – 2:44 PM on November 12, 2023

Amavasya Tithi Ends – 2:56 PM on November 13, 2023

Diwali 2023: History and significance

There are so many legends around the festival. One of the most renowned legends is that on this day lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita, younger brother Lakshman and Hanuman following 14 years of exile and their victory over the demon king Ravana.

Diwali 2023: Rituals