Diwali 2023: Check out these amazing Deepavali outfits for men to look dapper

BAN vs SL ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Weather Update: Delhi's air quality remains 'severe', no possibility of rain on Monday

BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 38

India sends emergency relief to earthquake-hit Nepal, reaffirms PM Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy

Lifestyle

Diwali 2023: Check out these amazing Deepavali outfits for women to spice up their style

Let's explore some amazing Deepavali outfits for women to elevate your style game.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 09:38 PM IST

Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner, and it's the perfect time to embrace your inner fashionista and shine as bright as the diyas. Your Diwali outfit is not just about tradition; it's about making a style statement that reflects your personality and brings out your unique charm. In 2023, there are plenty of options to choose from, whether you prefer traditional or contemporary fashion. Let's explore some amazing Deepavali outfits for women to elevate your style game.

Classic Sarees with a Modern Twist: Sarees never go out of style, and they are perfect for Diwali. This year, opt for classic silk sarees with a modern twist. Look for sarees with contemporary prints, bold colors, and innovative draping styles. Don't forget to accessorize with statement jewelry to complete the look.


Anarkali Suits: Anarkali suits are a timeless choice for Diwali. These elegant, floor-length outfits come in a variety of fabrics and can be customized to suit your preferences. Choose rich, jewel-toned colors like deep reds, emeralds, and royal blues to make a bold statement.


Fusion Wear: Embrace fusion wear by pairing a traditional kurta with contemporary bottoms like palazzos or straight-cut pants. This mix-and-match style allows you to experiment with patterns, textures, and colors while maintaining a traditional touch.


Lehengas: If you want to go all out, lehengas are the way to go. Opt for embroidered or embellished lehengas with intricate designs. Traditional or contemporary, lehengas provide a regal and glamorous look.


Pant Suits: For those who prefer a modern take on Diwali fashion, consider pant suits with ethnic elements. Pair a well-fitted blazer with dhoti pants or cigarette pants. This stylish ensemble combines comfort and elegance.


