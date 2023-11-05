Headlines

Diwali 2023: Check out these amazing Deepavali outfits for men to look dapper

Check out some amazing Deepavali outfits for men that will make you stand out and feel your best during this festive season.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 09:44 PM IST

Diwali, the festival of lights, is not only a time for joy, traditions, and delicious sweets but also an occasion to showcase your impeccable style. Men, it's time to step up your fashion game and look dapper this Diwali. Whether you're attending family gatherings, parties, or celebrating with friends, choosing the right outfit is crucial. In this article, we'll explore some amazing Deepavali outfits for men that will make you stand out and feel your best during this festive season.

Traditional Kurta Pajama:

The classic kurta pajama is a timeless choice that never goes out of style. Opt for rich, vibrant colors like royal blue, deep maroon, or emerald green to embrace the festive spirit. Accessorize with a complementing Nehru jacket or an intricately embroidered stole to add a touch of elegance to your ensemble.

Sherwani with Churidar:

For a more regal and traditional look, consider wearing a sherwani with churidar pants. This outfit exudes sophistication and is perfect for special Diwali gatherings or ceremonies. Choose a sherwani with intricate embroidery, and don't forget to accessorize with a matching safa (turban) and jootis (traditional shoes).

Indo-Western Fusion:

If you want to blend traditional and contemporary styles, opt for an Indo-Western fusion outfit. Pair a stylish bandhgala jacket with fitted trousers or denim for a modern yet ethnic look. Experiment with different fabrics and prints to make a statement.

Pathani Suit:

Pathani suits offer a comfortable and stylish choice for Diwali. These suits feature a long kurta and straight-cut trousers. Opt for earthy tones or pastel shades, and complete your look with Kolhapuri chappals and a contrasting scarf.

Three-Piece Suit:

For those looking to infuse a touch of sophistication into their Diwali attire, a well-tailored three-piece suit is an excellent option. Go for deep shades like charcoal grey or midnight black. Ensure that your suit fits perfectly to exude a confident and sharp look.

Classic Dhoti:

For a distinctive look that stands out, consider wearing a dhoti with a kurta or a short sherwani. A dhoti adds an authentic touch to your Diwali ensemble, and it's perfect for traditional celebrations.

