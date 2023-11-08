Headlines

'Uske khud ke karm hai': Former BB OTT 2 contestant Avinash Sachdev reacts to Elvish Yadav's snake venom controversy

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after England beat Netherlands by 160 runs

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali star as England thrash Netherlands by 160 runs

Diwali 2023: Bollywood-inspired statement chokers to uplift your festive look

Tiger 3 first review out: Salman Khan-starrer hailed as 'solid thriller' with 'flawless' performances by cast

7 foods that cleanse your liver

Top fielders in World Cup 2023

8 hidden beaches in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Bigg Boss17: From Vicky Jain To Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya's fights in the house are getting worse

Delhi air pollution: Is Odd-even scheme cancelled? Supreme court calls it 'mere optics'

Most watched Indian film teaser of 2023 didn't even show hero's face; still beat Dunki, Tiger 3, Leo, Jawan, Adipurush

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Diwali 2023: Bollywood-inspired statement chokers to uplift your festive look

Embrace the opulence and charisma of the silver screen as you step into the festival of lights.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 10:33 PM IST

Get ready to dazzle this Diwali with the ultimate blend of glamour and tradition! As we approach Diwali 2023, it's time to elevate your festive look with Bollywood-inspired statement chokers. These exquisite pieces of jewelry are the perfect accessory to adorn your neck and capture the essence of Bollywood's timeless elegance. Whether you're celebrating with family or attending a grand soirée, these chokers will not only add a touch of regal allure to your attire but also make you feel like a Bollywood star gracing the red carpet. Embrace the opulence and charisma of the silver screen as you step into the festival of lights.

Micro-pearl chokers

Deepika Padukone has incorporated a modern twist into the classic Gayatri Devi style by embracing micro-pearl chokers. These delicate pearls add a touch of vintage charm to her Sabyasachi saree while maintaining an elegant look. For those who appreciate simplicity, micro-pearls are the perfect choice for this festive season.

Emerald-encrusted necklace

Anushka Sharma's style is all about embracing green, not only in her Sabyasachi saree but also in her jewelry. Emeralds have become a highly sought-after precious stone in recent years. If you're not willing to spend a fortune on an emerald-encrusted necklace, we have some inspired pieces that will do the job beautifully.

Enamel choker

Alia Bhatt has popularized enamel chokers, particularly her blush pink enamel choker paired with a Manish Malhotra lehenga at a friend's wedding in February. You can opt for enamel jewelry in a complementary or similar color palette, and rest assured that it will make a bold fashion statement.

Silver choker

Katrina Kaif's chunky silver choker, inspired by Surabhi Didwania's tribal-boho style, offers a great alternative to overwhelming Kundan necklaces for events that don't require a grand celebration. It serves as a stylish accessory, adding a rustic touch without looking out of place.

Kundan choker

Kareena Kapoor's periwinkle blue Manish Malhotra outfit gains grandeur from a magnificent Kundan choker. The key is to find a piece that is neutral but features elements, such as tear-drop-shaped stones in the same color family as the outfit, making a striking statement. Kareena's decision to forgo earrings allows the necklace to take center stage.

