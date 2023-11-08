Diwali 2023: Bollywood-inspired statement chokers to uplift your festive look

Embrace the opulence and charisma of the silver screen as you step into the festival of lights.

Get ready to dazzle this Diwali with the ultimate blend of glamour and tradition! As we approach Diwali 2023, it's time to elevate your festive look with Bollywood-inspired statement chokers. These exquisite pieces of jewelry are the perfect accessory to adorn your neck and capture the essence of Bollywood's timeless elegance. Whether you're celebrating with family or attending a grand soirée, these chokers will not only add a touch of regal allure to your attire but also make you feel like a Bollywood star gracing the red carpet. Embrace the opulence and charisma of the silver screen as you step into the festival of lights.

Micro-pearl chokers

Deepika Padukone has incorporated a modern twist into the classic Gayatri Devi style by embracing micro-pearl chokers. These delicate pearls add a touch of vintage charm to her Sabyasachi saree while maintaining an elegant look. For those who appreciate simplicity, micro-pearls are the perfect choice for this festive season.

Emerald-encrusted necklace

Anushka Sharma's style is all about embracing green, not only in her Sabyasachi saree but also in her jewelry. Emeralds have become a highly sought-after precious stone in recent years. If you're not willing to spend a fortune on an emerald-encrusted necklace, we have some inspired pieces that will do the job beautifully.

Enamel choker

Alia Bhatt has popularized enamel chokers, particularly her blush pink enamel choker paired with a Manish Malhotra lehenga at a friend's wedding in February. You can opt for enamel jewelry in a complementary or similar color palette, and rest assured that it will make a bold fashion statement.

Silver choker

Katrina Kaif's chunky silver choker, inspired by Surabhi Didwania's tribal-boho style, offers a great alternative to overwhelming Kundan necklaces for events that don't require a grand celebration. It serves as a stylish accessory, adding a rustic touch without looking out of place.

Kundan choker

Kareena Kapoor's periwinkle blue Manish Malhotra outfit gains grandeur from a magnificent Kundan choker. The key is to find a piece that is neutral but features elements, such as tear-drop-shaped stones in the same color family as the outfit, making a striking statement. Kareena's decision to forgo earrings allows the necklace to take center stage.