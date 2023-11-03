Headlines

'Ladka aap hi dhoond do': Mrunal Thakur jokingly denies reports of marrying Telugu actor, says 'yeh galat afwaah hai'

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Kumar as Khanzaadi reveals he makes her uncomfortable, says 'thoda dimag...'

World Cup 2023: Pakistan qualification scenario for semi-final berth after Afghanistan's win over Netherlands

Meet rapper who failed in 12th, worked as helper, rejected by Karan Johar, one viral video made him star, now owns...

Diwali 2023: 5 thoughtful Deepawali gift ideas to light up hearts

Unique Indian spices and their health benefits

10 herbs to help lower cholesterol

Koffee With Karan 8: Guests of Karan Johar's show revealed

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Diwali 2023: 5 thoughtful Deepawali gift ideas to light up hearts

Here are five thoughtful Deepawali gift ideas that are sure to make this festival even more special.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 10:57 PM IST

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time when families come together to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness. Exchanging gifts is an integral part of this joyous occasion, and selecting the perfect present can be a delightful way to express your love and good wishes. With Diwali falling on October 12, it's time to start planning your gifts to light up the hearts of your loved ones. Here are five thoughtful Deepawali gift ideas that are sure to make this festival even more special.

Handmade Diyas and Candles: Diwali is all about lighting lamps and candles to symbolize the victory of good over evil. Gifting beautifully handcrafted diyas and scented candles is a wonderful way to honor this tradition. These gifts not only illuminate the surroundings but also spread a warm and inviting atmosphere in homes.

Sweets and Treats: Diwali is synonymous with indulging in delectable sweets and snacks. Gift a box of traditional Indian sweets like ladoos, jalebis, or an assortment of dry fruits. For a modern twist, you can also consider gifting gourmet chocolates or a selection of international sweets that will please the taste buds.

Personalized Gifts: Personalized gifts show the thought and effort you've put into your present. Consider custom-made items like engraved jewelry, photo frames, or even custom-made hampers with the recipient's favorite treats. These gifts will not only bring a smile to their face but also create lasting memories.

Ethnic Attire: Diwali is a time for dressing up in your finest attire. Gifting traditional Indian clothing like sarees, kurta-pajamas, or even stylish accessories like stoles and jewelry is a fantastic idea. This will not only make your loved ones look their best but also make them feel cherished.

Wellness Gifts: Diwali is a time for renewal and well-being. Consider gifting wellness items like essential oil diffusers, yoga mats, or spa vouchers. These gifts promote relaxation and self-care, which is much needed in today's busy world.

 

