HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Diwali 2023: 5 must-visit Indian cities to experience the festival of lights

Here are five must-visit Indian cities to experience this radiant festival in all its glory.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is one of the most vibrant and significant festivals in India. It's a time when the entire country comes alive with a dazzling display of lamps, fireworks, and joyous celebrations. If you're planning to immerse yourself in the magic of Diwali in 2023, here are five must-visit Indian cities to experience this radiant festival in all its glory.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh:

Known as the spiritual capital of India, Varanasi, or Kashi, is a surreal place to celebrate Diwali. The city along the banks of the sacred Ganges River illuminates with countless earthen lamps and floating diyas. The atmosphere is both spiritually enriching and visually stunning. Witness the grand Ganga Aarti ceremony at Dashashwamedh Ghat, and you'll feel the profound significance of the festival.

Jaipur, Rajasthan:

The Pink City of India, Jaipur, is known for its grandeur, and during Diwali, it transforms into a sparkling paradise. The entire city is adorned with lights and decorations, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. The markets are bustling with shoppers looking for traditional clothing and colorful handicrafts. Don't miss the vibrant firework displays at the Nahargarh Fort for a breathtaking view of the illuminated city.

Amritsar, Punjab:

Amritsar, the spiritual and cultural heart of Punjab, celebrates Diwali with great enthusiasm. The Golden Temple, the holiest Sikh shrine, is beautifully lit up, casting its radiant reflection on the sacred Amrit Sarovar (pool). The celebrations at the Golden Temple, including Kirtan, Palki Sahib, and the mesmerizing lighting of the temple premises, make Diwali in Amritsar a truly unforgettable experience.

Kolkata, West Bengal:

In Kolkata, Diwali coincides with another grand celebration, Kali Puja. The city is transformed into a sea of lights, and artistic clay lamps known as 'Chandannagar's shining moon' are a specialty. Spectacular Kali Puja pandals, cultural performances, and a captivating display of fireworks make Kolkata a unique Diwali destination.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh:

Known as the spiritual capital of India, Varanasi, or Kashi, is a surreal place to celebrate Diwali. The city along the banks of the sacred Ganges River illuminates with countless earthen lamps and floating diyas. The atmosphere is both spiritually enriching and visually stunning. Witness the grand Ganga Aarti ceremony at Dashashwamedh Ghat, and you'll feel the profound significance of the festival.

 

 

 

 

