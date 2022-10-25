Diwali 2022: Here's why Govardhan Puja will take place on October 26, know shubh muhurat, significance, puja samagri

File Photo

There is a reason for every festival being celebrated with pomp and show in India and Hinduism. The tradition of Govardhan Puja on the next day of Diwali is similar. The festival of Govardhan Puja is celebrated on the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Govardhan Puja is performed by making a Govardhan mountain out of cow dung outside the house and worshipping it. The worship of cows has a special significance during Govardhan Puja. Govardhan Puja is also known as Annakoot Puja.

Govardhan Puja normally takes place a day after Diwali celebrations. However, this year, Diwali is on October 24, and Govardhan puja is on October 26. The partial solar eclipse on October 25, a day after Diwali, is to be blamed for it. An eclipse, a celestial phenomenon, can project a massive impact on people's lives astrologically.

READ | Surya Grahan 2022 TODAY: Check when and where to watch solar eclipse 2022, visibility in India

Since the eclipse is a day after Diwali and will start at 4 pm, its 'sutak yoga' will begin at 4 am, October 25. Because of the sutak period, Govardhan puja will take place the next day of the eclipse.

Govardhan Puja 2022 Date and Time

October 26, 2022, Govardhan Pooja

Shubh Muhurat: 6:28 am till 8:43 am

Govardhan Puja 2022 Significance

Once upon a time, Lord Indra became angry when Shri Krishna asked the people of Braj to worship the Govardhan mountain and cows. After this, in his anger, Indra made such torrential rains that the life of the people of Braj became dangerous. Then Shri Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain with his little finger to protect the Brajwasis and the animals.

READ | Cyclone Sitrang: IMD issues red alert for THESE four Northeast states, heavy to extremely heavy rain likely

He took refuge under this mountain for seven days. This is the reason that during Govardhan Puja people carve this mountain with cow dung and circumambulate it seven times.

Govardhan Puja 2022 Puja Samagri

Sweets offered to the deity, incense sticks, flowers, garlands made of fresh flowers, roli, rice, and cow dung are all included in the list of Govardhan puja items. Chappan Bhog, which consists of 56 different food items, is prepared, and Panchamrit is made using honey, curd, and sugar.