Diwali 2022: What do you do with idols after Diwali?

Diwali 2022

The festival of Diwali is celebrated with full pomp on the new moon of Kartik month. This time this festival will be celebrated on October 24. During the festival of Diwali, the whole country lights up. Lord Ganesha and Mata Lakshmi are mainly worshiped on this day.

Dhanteras 2022: What is the significance of Dhantrayodashi? Shubh muhurat to perfom Dhanteras puja

While performing the puja the new idols of Mata Lakshmi and Shri Ganesh Ji are installed and the old one gets replaced. But, many people do not have proper information about what to do with the old idols of Mata Lakshmi and Shri Ganesh Ji.

Installation of new idols on Diwali

According to religious scriptures, new idols of Mata Lakshmi and Shri Ganesh Ji are brought home on Diwali. And, they get replaced by the old one for a year. Since Lakshmi Ganesha does not sit in the house as a guest in the north. That is why their new form is installed in the house on Diwali and the old idols are immersed. So that Mata Lakshmi and Shri Ganesh keep happiness and prosperity in the house for the coming one year. Also, pray that there should be no shortage of money and food in our house.

What to do with the old idols?

As per Hinduism, the old idols must be immersed in clean a river or a pond. So, after the Diwali puja is over, whenever you get an opportunity, you must immerse the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh in a river or pond, during the visarjan muhurat. Don't forget to chant the visharjan mantras.