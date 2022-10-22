What are green crackers? Know why you should switch from normal firecrackers this Diwali

Representational image

As Diwali 2022 joy is upon us, people are now looking for sustainable and eco-friendly ways to move forward with their festive celebrations. One of the most popular ways to celebrate Diwali this year is by switching to green crackers.

One of the most common concepts about Diwali is bursting crackers to celebrate the win of good over evil, but everyone knows that firecrackers can be extremely unsafe and can heavily pollute the environment, leading to a number of health issues.

This is where green crackers step in. One can simply switch to green crackers this Diwali and be environmentally cautious, as well as safe during their celebrations. Green crackers are being sold all across the country for the festive season.

What are green crackers?

As the name suggests, green crackers are environment-friendly crackers that are bound to produce less air and noise pollution, making Diwali fun and safer for all. Green crackers can easily be spotted in the shops, as they have the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR NEERI) logo on their packaging.

According to CRIS NEERI, green crackers are made with a reduced shell size and use a lesser amount of raw materials, as compared to normal firecrackers. They are manufactured without the usage of ash and other additives such as dust suppressants.

Green crackers have a reduced amount of particulate matter (PM) emission, and they also produce 30 percent less noise when they burst, leading to a lesser amount of noise pollution for your neighbours.

Why you should switch from normal firecrackers?

Normal firecrackers, when burst, release several toxic chemicals and PM into the air, which can cause several health problems. As opposed to this, green crackers have a lower PM emission and noise pollution level due to their manufacturing.

Green crackers also have low thermite content, minimum usage of aluminum, and don’t contain barium compounds, which are used to give a green colour to the crackers. They also don’t use black powder, which is a major pollutant for the environment.

