Diwali 2022: Unique and affordable ideas to decorate your home

Here, we have got you some amazing ideas that you can adopt for attractive decoration without spending much from your pocket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 05:29 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay

Festival of light Diwali will be celebrated on October 24. The preparation for Diwali starts many days in advance. People paint, clean, cook delicious dishes and buy new things for the house. After which the decoration in the house starts which illuminates the entire look of the house. When it comes to decoration, people look for the most affordable way of decorating their homes. 

Here, we have got you some amazing ideas that you can adopt for attractive decoration without spending much from your pocket. 

Rangoli- Be it Diwali or any auspicious occasion in the house, the decoration seems incomplete until the Rangoli is made in the courtyard of the house. According to Indian tradition, Rangoli is the most traditional and artistic way to decorate homes on the occasion of festivals. You can decorate the door of the house or around the temple with Rangoli on the occasion of Diwali. Rangoli will make your home look colorful. 

Flowers- Apart from Rangoli, you can decorate the house with flowers on the occasion of Diwali. You can decorate your entire house with colorful flowers which will enhance the look of the house. Nowadays, readymade flowers are also available in the market. You can also decorate through them.

Colorful diyas and candles- Diwali is called the festival of enthusiasm and light. On the occasion of Diwali, lamps are lit and homes are decorated with electronic lights. So, this Diwali ditch electronic Diwali and instead you can use colorful diyas and beautiful candles for special decoration.

Paper lamps- If you are decorating diyas or candles on the occasion of Diwali, you can decorate them by making paper lamps of colored paper to make them more attractive. You will also find paper lamps in the market. These lamps are used to cover the candle. You can also give shape to lamps with stars, circles, and other attractive designs which are easily available in the market.

Floating candles- Use floating candles to decorate the center table of the living room on Diwali. For this, you keep a glass bowl filled with water on the center table and put rose leaves on it, and place floating candles in them. These decorations will add to the decoration of your home.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

