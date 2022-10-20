Search icon
Diwali 2022: Tips to ensure your pets are safe during the festive season

A complete guide to ensure your pets are feeling safe and calm during the rush of Diwali season.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 09:53 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay

Diwali, the festival of lights, brightens our life with happiness and joy as we celebrate with our loved ones; however, the day also calls for more attention towards our pets. While we are busy getting ready for some of the most joyous occasions of the year, our furry friends are also enjoying themselves. Our pets also eagerly await the start of the celebrations so they may join in on the joy. We know that pets get scared by loud noises; therefore, as pet parents, we should take proper care of our pets during Diwali so they can enjoy the festival by ensuring their safety. 

A few tips on how to keep your pets safe this Diwali are:

Arrange a low noise/soundproof room: Loud noises may cause anxiety in our pets. Due to their great hearing, our pets and especially dogs, face difficulty remaining calm in the presence of loud noises. Hence, shift their stay to a low-noise room to help them stay at ease.

Keep away sweets from pets: Festivals call for sweets, especially in Indian houses. However, sweets are harmful to the health of our furry friends. Therefore, we should keep sweets away from our pets as those may lead to digestive issues. They can eat foods that are similar to desserts but not actual desserts. Make sure to time these sweets and stick to the recommended serving sizes.

Access to water and food: Diwali makes the environment dry with fireworks resulting in our pets feeling thirsty. We should ensure that our pets have easy access to water and food in a safe corner of our house where they can enjoy their meal and get hydrated.

Keep diyas, lights, and electrical connections away: Our pets may not understand that diyas, lights, and electrical connections can harm them. Make sure that the pets cannot reach them. That will protect the pets from getting electrocuted or receiving burns from the fire. 

Maintain cleanliness and remove burnt fireworks: Pets and pet paws are sensitive to chemicals and substances. Contact with any chemicals released from the crackers, colors, or other toxic materials can lead to our pets suffering from rashes or allergies. Accidental consumption of substances like burnt crackers, and colors may lead to upset stomachs, burns, poisoning, etc., and hence should be cleaned as soon as the celebrations are over.

Pets are an integral part of our family, and we should ensure that these fur buddies are not kept unattended. As an added protection, pet owners may buy earmuffs and protective boots for their pets and build a safer Diwali. At the same time, we should all take one step ahead to protect the street dogs and cats by ensuring they have safe shelter and access to food this Diwali.

