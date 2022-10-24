Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Diwali 2022: Tips and tricks to celebrate an eco-friendly Deepawali

This Diwali, why not be the change you want to see in the world and celebrate this important occasion in an environment-friendly way.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

Diwali 2022: Tips and tricks to celebrate an eco-friendly Deepawali
File photo

As the dawn marked its first ray today, so did the Diwali celebrations across the globe. The festival of lights marks Lord Ram`s return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile.

People around the country celebrate the occasion in special ways, particularly by drawing rangolis, hosting Diwali parties at home, and cooking delectable foods and sweets. 

However, the festival`s ongoing popularity has been harmed by pollution concerns as a large number of people burst crackers.

This Diwali, why not be the change you want to see in the world and celebrate this important occasion in an environment-friendly way. 

Here are some ways in which you can make Mother Earth happy:

Organic Rangoli: While crafting rangolis, avoid using chemical-induced colour powders. It is not the ideal option if you want to go green. 

Flowers, grains, legumes, and organic colours are all easy choices you can opt for.

Say no to crackers: The use of firecrackers causes pollution in the air as well as noise pollution. Say no to crackers this Diwali and, instead light sky lanterns on your balcony. Diya lighting will also enhance the attractiveness of your Diwali celebrations.

Eco-friendly gifts: Diwali is all about making your loved ones feel extra special. Many people like exchanging gifts. If you want to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali, you might consider giving plants, organic skincare items, and handcrafted bags created from waste materials.

Recycle decorations: Without decorations, Diwali is incomplete. Don`t worry if you`re wondering how to do the preparations without affecting the environment. 

All you need to do is think outside the box. You may build Diwali wall hangings out of leftover materials. Replace bulbs with clay diyas to light your home.

Reduce plastic use: Shopping and Diwali go hand in hand. Diwali is a shopping event for many people. However, shopping necessitates the use of several plastic bags. So, this Diwali, let us say no to plastic bags and instead use cloth bags while we go out shopping. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From fastest fifty to most editions as captain of a team: 5 records held by Indian players in T20 World Cup
Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, AR Rahman, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi promote Mani Ratnam's film
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
In pics: Meet Badshah's rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 492 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.