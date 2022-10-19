Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

Meet the highest paid bank CEO who heads Rs 12,47,000 crore company, his salary is...

Who was Gaddar, popular Telangana folk singer who passed away at 77?

Katrina Kaif spends Sunday with Vicky Kaushal, drops romantic photos from their sea-facing home

Amit Shah to present Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Hollywood stars who slayed in Indian sarees

Bollywood actresses as barbie

Diabetes to Health diseases: Health benefits of eating dark chocolate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Diwali 2022: These 4 zodiac signs are the favorites of Goddess Laxmi

There are 4 favorite zodiacs of Goddess Laxmi and, these zodiacs are considered lucky in terms of finance, success, health, and peace.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

Diwali, the festival of light is just around the corner, and people are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the festival to celebrate it. In India, Diwali is celebrated on a grander scale. It is the time when we meet our extended family members and friends. Worship goddess Laxmi and lord Ganesha and pray for their well-being and wealth. 

Goddess Laxmi brings wealth and prosperity into life. But, did you know that there are 4 favorite zodiacs of Goddess Laxmi? And, these zodiacs are considered lucky in terms of finance, success, health, and peace. 

Diwali 2022: Give these five budget friendly gift items to your near and dear ones on Diwali

4 most loved zodiac of goddess Laxmi

Taurus
It is the second number sign in the zodiac. The lord of this zodiac is Venus. The planet Venus is considered to be the causative planet of wealth, comfort, luxury, life, and splendor. Due to the influence of Venus on Taurus, there are always happy and luxuries in the life of the people of this zodiac. The people of the Taurus zodiac sign are very lucky and they have the qualities of becoming wealthy. They never feel short of money.

Cancer
Like Taurus, there is a lot of comfort and happiness, and prosperity in the life of the people of Cancer. The people of this zodiac get the pleasure of luxurious things throughout their life. There is no shortage of anything with them. The people of the Cancer zodiac are very belligerent and hardworking, due to which they always think about earning money to live a luxurious life. Luck remains very kind to the people of this zodiac. With little effort, they get success in their work.

Leo
Goddess Lakshmi always showers blessings on Leo as well. They keep getting wealth, happiness, prosperity, and fame throughout their life. The people of the Leo zodiac have leadership abilities. They do not shy away from doing the biggest task.

Scorpio
The people whose zodiac sign is Scorpio are also blessed with wealth and fortune throughout their lifetime. The people of this zodiac spend their life with great happiness and convenience. Lack of money does not become a hindrance in completing any of their work. Apart from being lucky, they are also very hardworking, due to which they get the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

