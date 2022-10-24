Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Diwali 2022: Some healthy tips to stay healthy during festive season

On festivals like Diwali, we eat foods which can harm us in many ways. So, here are a few healthy tips to take.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 06:23 AM IST

Diwali 2022: Some healthy tips to stay healthy during festive season
Photo: Pixabay

Diwali is the time to celebrate During festivals, our diet changes a lot which affects our health. There have been a lot of festivities for the past month. After Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Durga Puja and Karva Chauth, now Diwali, the festival of lights, is today and it is very difficult to say no to dishes on the occasion of Diwali, in such a situation, the dish becomes important toss for our health.

On festivals like Diwali, we eat such dishes which are harmful to our health somewhere. However, you do not need to worry because today we are going to give you some such tips so that you will not have to give up your favourite dish. 

Diwali 2022: Why we celebrate diwali? Know the 5 big reasons of celebrating diwali

Sugar substitute: It cannot happen that sweet dishes are not made in festivals. Consuming more than a limited amount of sweets also increases the chances of weight gain and diseases like diabetes. In such a situation, we should look for alternatives to sugar, which will reduce harm to health. You can add natural sweeteners like dates, cardamom, figs and saffron in place of sugar in kheer, halwa, fruit salad and rava sheera.

Consider simple soda: Sweetened beverages are more likely to be consumed during festivals. You can prefer plain sodas over sweet syrups, sweetened carbonated drinks and fruit juices.

Roasted food: Fried foods cause great harm to our bodies. Fried things increase the risk of increasing cholesterol, which increases the chances of many serious diseases. For good health during festivals, it would be better to use roasted things instead of fried foods. Uncooked food not only tastes good but also offers some promising health benefits.

Exercise: Do exercise while enjoying your favorite dessert or food. This will reduce the risk of gaining weight and blood sugar at all. So, if you prefer to lie on the bed or couch, then start exercising.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, AR Rahman, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi promote Mani Ratnam's film
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
In pics: Meet Badshah's rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi
Navratri 2022: 9 avatars of Goddess Durga and their significance
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 492 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.