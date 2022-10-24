Diwali 2022: Some healthy tips to stay healthy during festive season

Photo: Pixabay

Diwali is the time to celebrate During festivals, our diet changes a lot which affects our health. There have been a lot of festivities for the past month. After Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Durga Puja and Karva Chauth, now Diwali, the festival of lights, is today and it is very difficult to say no to dishes on the occasion of Diwali, in such a situation, the dish becomes important toss for our health.

On festivals like Diwali, we eat such dishes which are harmful to our health somewhere. However, you do not need to worry because today we are going to give you some such tips so that you will not have to give up your favourite dish.

Sugar substitute: It cannot happen that sweet dishes are not made in festivals. Consuming more than a limited amount of sweets also increases the chances of weight gain and diseases like diabetes. In such a situation, we should look for alternatives to sugar, which will reduce harm to health. You can add natural sweeteners like dates, cardamom, figs and saffron in place of sugar in kheer, halwa, fruit salad and rava sheera.

Consider simple soda: Sweetened beverages are more likely to be consumed during festivals. You can prefer plain sodas over sweet syrups, sweetened carbonated drinks and fruit juices.

Roasted food: Fried foods cause great harm to our bodies. Fried things increase the risk of increasing cholesterol, which increases the chances of many serious diseases. For good health during festivals, it would be better to use roasted things instead of fried foods. Uncooked food not only tastes good but also offers some promising health benefits.

Exercise: Do exercise while enjoying your favorite dessert or food. This will reduce the risk of gaining weight and blood sugar at all. So, if you prefer to lie on the bed or couch, then start exercising.