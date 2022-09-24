Diwali 2022 Solar Eclipse: Can you perform Lakshmi Puja during Surya Grahan? Know here

The first solar eclipse of the year, which also happens to be visible in India, will take place on Deepawali. People are uncertain and confused about whether Deepawali will be observed at this time or not, given that the solar eclipse will be witnessed at the same time. Whether or not Ganesh and Lakshmi will be worshipped, and when this will happen.

Diwali 2022 celebration this year:

As everyone is aware, the celebration of Deepawali takes place on the new moon day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This time, on October 24, at 4.44 pm, the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month will come to a close, followed by Amavasya, according to Zee News Hindi. This will ensure that on October 24th, 2022, both Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali will be observed.

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the new moon day of Kartik Krishna Paksha, the Khandagra solar eclipse will take place. One thing to keep in mind is that there is no need to worry about the eclipse, whatever it may be. The sages gave it the name Siddhikal because it is regarded as the greatest festival of siddhis. During the eclipse, Guru Vashishtha initiated Lord Shri Ram and Guru Sandeepan Guru initiated Shri Krishna. According to the scriptures, a solar eclipse that happens after sunset has no adverse effects.