Diwali 2022 puja timings: Shubh muhurat for Ganesh-Lakshmi puja

File photo

Diwali the festival of light is the most popular festival in India. Diwali is being celebrated today, October 24, 2022 - with much fanfare and frolic. During Diwali, Hindus worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for health, prosperity, wealth, and happiness. Goddess Kali and Lord Kuber are also worshipped on this day.

The essence of the festival of lights is to get divine blessings in a way brightening up the family life and adding to its prosperity.

Here's the Shubh Muhurat to perform puja rituals on Diwali 2022

Lakshmi Puja will be observed today (October 24) and the muhurat for Puja is from 06:53 pm to 08:15 pm. The Amavasya Tithi will start at 05:27 pm on October 24 and end at 04:18 pm on October 25. As per Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja can be performed during Pradosh Kaal which begins after sunset and lasts for 2 hours and 24 minutes (approximately).

Diwali 2022: date and time

Day 3: October 24: Deepawali

