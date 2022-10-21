Search icon
Diwali 2022: Know the significance of playing cards during Diwali

Playing cards are a tradition that is very popular during the Diwali festival night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 02:57 PM IST

In Kartika month, people celebrate Diwali, a five-day festival. People choose to make significant investments, purchases, and the majority of their financial tasks around Diwali.

People light up their homes with lamps, diyas, and vibrant rangolis to welcome wealth and honour Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. People think that this will spread Goddess Lakshmi's blessing throughout the entire year.

Diwali is celebrated with prayers, rituals, food, and lights, but some people also enjoy drinking alcohol and playing cards. People claim that this custom dates back many years and has been practised in their family since their ancestors' times.

Every Diwali ceremony has some mythical explanations, but this one also has a long history that people use to justify it. On the night of Diwali, it is said that Goddess Parvati and her husband Lord Shiva played dice, and the Goddess gave the order that everybody who gambled would be successful all year.

Since then, it has become common to see people playing card games like bluff and rummy for money on Deepawali. Giving social approval to vice, there is a saying that states that if one does not play cards on Diwali night, one will live their next life as a donkey. Those who enjoy playing card games are very fond of this classic Diwali proverb.

People love to try their luck with cards on Diwali night since it is said to be extremely fortunate for financial endeavours. They think that doing this will bring the blessing of the goddess Lakshmi to their jobs and businesses as well. Additionally, they think this will serve as a good luck charm for their house for the rest of the year. With her husband, Devi Parvati would roll the dice, but with time, they would also play cards and gamble.

