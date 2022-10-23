Diwali 2022: If you want wealth and prosperity, then follow these steps

Photo: Pixabay

The festival of Diwali is celebrated every year on the new moon in the month of Kartik. This year the festival of lights is on October 24, tomorrow. Different joy and gaiety of this festival are seen all over India. On this day the whole country gets lit up with lights. This festival has special significance in Hinduism. On this day the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi, the treasurer of wealth, Lord Kuber and the god of wisdom, Lord Ganesha are worshipped. It is believed that worshipping on the night of Diwali brings happiness in life.

Maa Lakshmi bestows wealth and splendour, Kuber Dev provides stability to that wealth, while by the grace of Ganesha, Lakshmi i.e. wisdom to handle wealth is attained. Diyas are lit in homes on the night of Diwali. Goddess Lakshmi is welcomed with lamps. It is necessary to light a lamp in some places on the day of Diwali.

Welcome, Goddess Lakshmi in the following ways:



On the holy festival of Diwali, first of all, a lamp should be lit in the temple of the house. While worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, one should definitely put an akhand lamp in front of her. Keep in mind that this lamp should be kept burning all night.

After worship on the occasion of Diwali, first of all, lamps should be placed on both sides of the main door of the house. It is said that on the night of Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, comes to the house of her devotees. In such a situation, keep the main door illuminated, because seeing the darkness at the main door itself, Goddess Lakshmi will go back.

After worship on the night of Diwali, keep a lamp under the Tulsi tree. If possible, do Tulsi Puja also. By doing this, there will be happiness and prosperity in the house.

It is believed that keeping the doors open, the lights on and the house clean attracts wealth and prosperity.