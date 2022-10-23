Diwali 2022: Here's how you can treat burns if you get injured by firecrackers | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Although the festival of Diwali will be observed this year on October 24, celebrations have already begun. Worshipers of the goddess Lakshmi are fervently celebrating Dhanteras and Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali today.

Diwali is a celebration of light, and sometimes we forget to be cautious when lighting the firecrackers, diyas, and candles in our enthusiasm to do so. To avoid burn injuries during Deepavali, it's crucial to take precautions.

The first-aid procedure is determined by how severe the burn is.

The burns can be treated in the following ways, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

If one frequently gets minor burns, one should place the affected region under running cold water or choose to apply a cold compress. The discomfort, edoema, and chance of scarring will all be lessened by cooling the burn. Actually, it can minimise the effects of burns.

Apply clean cotton and a bandage with a loose knot to the injured region. The wound will heal more quickly if you keep it covered.

To prevent dry skin in the affected area, try applying a soothing cream. Blisters will be less likely as a result.

Avoid using any creams, lotions, or other products without consulting your doctor.

Additionally, only take painkillers as prescribed by a doctor. Never attempt to break a blister.

