Diwali 2022: Give these five budget friendly gift items to your near and dear ones on Diwali

Are you confused about what to give as a gift to your friends or relatives this Diwali? Then, here are 5 budget-friendly gifts which you can gift them

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 04:11 PM IST

Diwali 2022: Give these five budget friendly gift items to your near and dear ones on Diwali
Diwali 2022

After Dussehra, Karva Chauth, now the festival of Deepawali will be celebrated. Diwali will be celebrated on October 24 and the preparation for this auspicious festival has already started. Diwali is an occasion when your friends and relatives visit your place and you greet them with food and gifts. On Diwali, you have to buy a lot of things for the home and for yourself, as well as to give gifts to your friends and relatives. But are you bored with gifting the same thing again and again and, now confused about what to give as a gift to your friends or relatives this time? Then don't worry, because we have got 5 amazing budget-friendly gift ideas for this Diwali.

So, here are 5 budget-friendly gifts which you can gift them.

Buddha Showpiece
On the occasion of Diwali, people often gift each other showpieces. But this time you can gift a showpiece of Buddha to your friends or relatives. They symbolize peace and prosperity in the house. You will get good showpieces from online or any retail store for Rs 500 to 1000, which you can buy. These days, due to Diwali, great discounts are also being given in many places. So take advantage of this and buy the best gifts for them on Diwali.

Chocolate box
It is better to give chocolate boxes to your friends and relatives on Diwali than to give them sweets, as they last longer. Whereas, if you give any sweets to your friends on Diwali, then it can last for a maximum of 1 week and giving soan papdi is not liked at all on Diwali these days, so you can buy some imported chocolate or handmade chocolate with your friends. Can gift.

Watch
There are many different types of watches. Like wrist watches for handwear, smart watches or wall clocks to put at home, small alarm clocks or pocket clocks, you get many types of options in watches. In such a situation, you can buy a watch for your friends or relatives according to their needs.

Diary and pen set
If your friends or relatives are working or studying, then you can gift them stationery items. Like a nice diary, a set of pens or a study lamp that he can keep on his study table.

Customized gift
You can also give customized gifts to your friends and relatives during Diwali. In this, you take a beautiful gift box. In this, you can put things of their choice like dry fruits, chocolates or food items or you can make something at home and give a cute gift to your friends by keeping them in a glass jar.

 

