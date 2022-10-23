Diwali 2022: Easy and colourful rangoli designs to make on the auspicious festival

File photo

This time of year, everything is dazzling and vibrant! You must be putting a lot of effort into your home preparations as Diwali 2022 draws near. There are many things to do, including cooking and home decoration. And if you're seeking inspiration for some amazing Rangoli designs to make this year, don't worry. We have got your back.

-Colorful Rangoli

This is the most popular rangoli design, and it calls for a variety of rangoli colours. Make a pattern (avoid the more complicated ones if you're a newbie) and begin sketching it. It's also a good idea to sketch the rangoli first, then colour it.

-Floral Rangoli

You may make this by grabbing some flower petals and spreading them out in any form you desire. They're simple to make and clean up afterwards. If the petals are free of colour, they can also be composted.

-Paint Rangoli

If you don't want to follow the traditional route, grab a box of paints, pick one or several colours, and begin painting a simple or complex design.

-Mirror Rangoli

Although mirror rangolis are difficult to make, they are stunning once completed. Consider using a rangoli pattern and purchasing mirrors of all shapes and sizes from your local stationery store. Colours and flowers can be used to fill in the spaces.

-Petals Rangoli

This simple yet lovely design can be made using any flower petals or even leaves you have on hand. To avoid plucking flowers, seek for leaves or petals that have fallen to the ground and use them to make the best rangoli.

Diwali, the festival of lights is the most awaited and joyous festival of Hindus. The foundation of every Indian family's moral tenets, Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil, wisdom over ignorance, hope over despair.