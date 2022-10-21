Diwali 2022: DIY home decor to make your house look beautiful this festive season

Photo credit: Pixabay

As Diwali 2022 is just around the corner, let's discuss how to turn your house into a beautiful, happy wonderland where you and your friends can embrace the festival mood.

-Crepe paper toran

Toran made of crepe paper lasts longer than toran made of fresh flowers and looks better than toran made of plastic. This is the ideal Diwali decoration because it can be used throughout the year! This can be used for any festival. You may change the colours, add gold bells, customise it to your liking, and keep it around your house indefinitely.

- Fairy lights

Stairs are one of the areas that the host overlooks but the visitors do not. So, this time, enchant your visitors with dazzling fairy lights and beautiful paper lanterns strung from the stairwell. Consider utilising a wall hanging to brighten up the space.

-Decorative candles

Decorated candles are a nice alternative if plain candles aren't your thing. Acrylic paint can be used to create your design on the candle's canvas, and PVC adhesive can be used to attach the holders.

-Mason Jar Lights

Want to jazz up your house without much effort? Take a Mason jar and fill it with fairy lights. To make it more beautiful you can add a flower on top. Hang them on the wall or simply put it on the table or stairs.

In addition, Whatever the design of your house, there is always room for accents in your dining area. Bring in contemporary furniture to give the impression that your dining area is as large and upscale as feasible. A place can benefit greatly from the texture, pattern, and colour added by rugs.

This festive season, make your house look fantastic with these tips and have a wonderful Diwali.



