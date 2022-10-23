Diwali 2022: Here are some fun ideas for impromptu Diwali celebrations in Delhi-NCR

Diwali 2022 | Photo: File

Many of us are still unsure of our plans for Diwali. If you want to plan a last-minute out with your friends and family, there are plenty of options that you can opt for. Depending on what you want to do, you can always pick a place to go and have a good time with your loved ones this Diwali. From food enthusiasts to cultural inclinations, these few options in Delhi can help make your last-minute Diwali plan a hit.

Purani Dilli ki galliyan

For good food and shopping, the go-to place in Delhi is purani Dilli. Daulat ki Chaat, jalebis and parathas are among the popular cuisine that adds flavour to any and every festival. Not only food, but Chawri Bazaar is a hub to buy cards and other souvenirs, while Kinari Bazaar’s your one-stop shop for all things bling.

Langar at Bangla Sahib

No festival is complete without good food and if you want to experience a community meal (langar) then Bangla Sahib gurudwara is your perfect stop for Diwali. The Sikh community celebrates Bandi Chhor Diwas, the day of Guru Hargobind’s freedom from Mughal prison. As per legends, Guru Hargobind after his release from jail reached Amritsar on Diwali.

Read: Diwali 2022: Easy and colourful rangoli designs to make on the auspicious festival

The entire city erupted in joy, bursting firecrackers and lighting up their homes and the Golden Temple. During this period, you can witness the city’s most iconic gurdwara lit up in a golden glow with hymns resounding in the air and langar feeding hundreds of people.

Performing arts

If you are fond of performing arts, then you can also visit various places to witness outdoor theatre, concerts and dance performances taking place in various places including India Habitat Centre.

Shipping

Festivities also call for shopping. Delhi has some of the best budget-friendly shopping hubs. Dilli Haat begin one such destination. Apart from that, the famous Sarojini Nagar market for clothing shopping, Lajpat Nagar market and even Khan Market is a places to buy some great stuff on offer, from idols for your puja thali to handmade wrapping paper for your gift hampers. You can also pick up some beautiful fairy lights and diyas.