Diwali 2022: Tips to deal with burn injuries, preventions

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 11:41 PM IST
Diwali brings with the rituals of lighting diyas, candles and all sorts of decorative items to light up on the festival of lights. While firecrackers have been banned in various states this year, There are plenty of reasons to be precocious and prepared for any burn incidents with all the diyas and candles lit up all around.
Tips to deal with burn injuries:
- Immediately move away from the site and place the burnt part under running water
- After keeping the injured part under running water for five minutes, wrap the injured area with clean cotton clothing
- It is best to avoid applying any vegetable peels or toothpaste on the burn injury
- The injured part should be kept elevated. This will help in getting relief from the pain
- If the injury is very small and the skin has not peeled, you can also apply Aloe Vera gel
- It is always better to consult an expert as soon as possible to avoid any severe problems.
Preventions:
- Wearing fitting clothes reduces the risk of your clothes flying into flames. So it is better to opt for a fitted outfit for the occasion
- Synthetic clothes catch fire easily and cause severe damage, hence, it is advisable to wear cotton clothes
- Keep diya or any other flammable items in a safe and secluded part of the house
- Children should not be kept unattended while lighting diyas and burning crackers.