Diwali 2022: Tips to deal with burn injuries, preventions

Diwali brings with the rituals of lighting diyas, candles and all sorts of decorative items to light up on the festival of lights. While firecrackers have been banned in various states this year, There are plenty of reasons to be precocious and prepared for any burn incidents with all the diyas and candles lit up all around.

Tips to deal with burn injuries:

Immediately move away from the site and place the burnt part under running water

After keeping the injured part under running water for five minutes, wrap the injured area with clean cotton clothing

It is best to avoid applying any vegetable peels or toothpaste on the burn injury

The injured part should be kept elevated. This will help in getting relief from the pain

If the injury is very small and the skin has not peeled, you can also apply Aloe Vera gel

It is always better to consult an expert as soon as possible to avoid any severe problems.

