Diwali 2022: Corners of the house you must clean to attract prosperity, wealth during festival of lights

The festival of Diwali signifies the victory of light over darkness. This time the festival of Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, October 24.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 01:36 PM IST

File Photo

Diwali 2022 is just around the corner. The festival of lights, celebrated with fervour in India, is all set to be celebrated on October 24, 2022. Diwali has a very special significance in Hinduism. Diwali is also known as Deepavali as it means Avali i.e. row of lamps. 

The festival of Diwali signifies the victory of light over darkness. This time the festival of Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, October 24. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi- Lord Ganesh is worshipped at home. Worship of Maa Lakshmi brings happiness and prosperity to the house.

Everyone in the household helps to also get the house clean before the festival. Today, let us tell you about some important corners of the house which you must not miss out on cleaning if you wish to seek the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari, Kuber Dev, and Maa Lakshmi. 

Northeast corner of the house 

According to astrology, the Northeast angle is considered to be the most important. It is believed that this direction belongs to the gods which is why every temple is built in the northeast. It is believed that this angle should be kept clean or else Goddess Lakshmi does not reside in the house. The Northeast corner of the house should also be kept clean because it improves the Vastu of the house.

Brahma Sthana 

The middle of the house is the most important and is called Brahma Sthana. This place must be kept clean. All unnecessary items should be removed from this place and cleaned thoroughly. No broken things like broken glassware, broken bed, or any other item should be kept in these places.

Directions to keep in mind

On the day of Diwali, wake up early in the morning and clean the places in the east of the house. If you do this, positive energy will be transmitted in the house. Goddess Lakshmi resides in the house. At the same time, it is also important to keep the north direction of the house clean. It is said that due to this Goddess Lakshmi resides in the house.

