Diwali 2022: Check out these traditional outfit options for women under Rs 1,000

Photo: Amazon

Diwali preparations are at peak as only few days are left for the celebrations. People have already started renovating and decorating their home and place of work. And now, it’s time for update your wardrobe for those Instagram-worthy pictures on this diwali.

So, if you’re someone who is still figuring out what to wear for diwali party at your office or home. Here are some traditional outifit options for you to style-struck everyone this diwali that are under Rs 1,000.

Print crop top with dhoti salwar

Simple and chic, this outfit will make you stand-out at diwali party. If you are someone whose style equals to comfort, this could be a great outfit option for you. During Amazon’s festive sale, you can get this just at Rs 853.

Kanchipuram silk saree

A Kanchipuram silk saree is always an elegant option to go with for any traditional celebration. An Kanchipuram silk saree with Zari work is available in ten different color options at Amazon. During festive sale, this traditional silk saree is priced at just Rs 449.

Ready-to-wear saree

If you do not know how to drape a saree but wants to wear it, this is a best option for you. A ready-to-wear saree with stamen blouse piece is comfortable yet stylish. And available at just Rs 925.

Kurta Palazoo set

Another trend-setting traditional oufit that cannot go wrong for diwali party celebration. Comfortable and elegant, this outfit will make heads turn this diwali. At Amazon, this stylish outfit can be purchased at just Rs 549.