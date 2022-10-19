Diwali 2022: 7 handy tips to deep-clean your fridge this festival

Representational Image

The Hindu celebration of Diwali, the most anticipated of the year, is almost approaching. At this time of year, you may go on a sugar binge without feeling bad because of the festive spirit, the beautifully lit streets, and the abundance of holiday treats. However, the celebration also comes the pressure of cleaning your house to make it ready for Diwali, since the two go hand in hand. Hindus around India celebrate Diwali by paying homage to the deities Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

Both Shubh and Labh are directly linked to wealth and contentment, therefore their worship is sought by those who want to improve their personal and financial situations. During Diwali, it is customary to clean and adorn one's house in preparation for the arrival of the divine guests. Today, we'll give you seven tried-and-true methods for scrubbing your fridge clean before the festival.

1. Unload

Get rid of anything that has expired or seems to be spoiled, and put the rest of the food in the coolers. Throw out everything that has freezer burn or has been frozen for too long, then repeat with the freezers. Don't forget to stock the refrigerators with fresh food that can be cooked and eaten with no loss of flavour.

2. Remove

Get rid of anything that can be moved, including racks, drawers, shelves, brackets, and so on. When stubborn grime prevents you from wiping them clean, fill your sink with warm water and a light detergent and let them soak.

3. Unplug and Begin Cleaning Exterior

You may need assistance removing the refrigerator from the wall at this point. Upon exiting, please disconnect it. The floor underneath the fridge and the top of the fridge should be cleaned next. Compressor efficiency may be improved by cleaning the refrigerator's coils by vacuuming or brushing them.

4. Clean Inside

Walls, ceiling, floors, shelves, and doors should all be cleaned and dried as you proceed. You may clean the cracks and crevices with the scrapers and the little brush by working carefully. The water and ice machines also need to be thoroughly cleaned. Remove the ice from the tray and wash it as well. Air and water filters should be changed out as well. If you want to get things done quickly, be sure you dry them as you go.

5. Clean the Exterior

Clear away any debris from the outside while drying it as you go. Additionally, clean the gasket.

6. Plug and Return

Now that everything is in its rightful location, you may reconnect the refrigerator and plug it in. Reclaim your sink's contents by washing, drying, and restocking the contents of your fridge and freezer.

7. A Little More Wiping

Jars, cartons, and containers should be wiped off for smudges, sticky residue, and spills before being placed back in the fridge or freezer. Throw away whatever you forgot to get rid of in Step 21. Putting it all together is the last step. Keep a weekly routine of cleaning shelves and getting rid of perishables to make this task less of a pain the next time around.