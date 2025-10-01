Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to stay healthy

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Divya Khosla Kumar opens up about her disciplined food choices and here's how experts view her approach to health and wellness.

Rishika Baranwal

Oct 01, 2025

Divya Khosla Kumar’s vegan way

In a recent conversation, Divya Khosla Kumar stated clearly: 'Vegan hun main', she identifies as vegan and sticks to a mostly home-cooked diet. She revealed she rarely eats sweets, and keeps fried food to a bare minimum, only occasionally and in small amounts. When she goes out, she carries her own food to avoid eating outside. Her discipline with diet is part of how she manages her health and energy.

She also mentioned that she avoids processed and outside foods mostly, preferring to cook for herself or rely on food she trusts. This strong preference for homemade meals aligns with her diet rules and her commitment to staying vegan in all conditions.

Expert advice: Benefits and nutritional considerations

Consultant dietitians point out that a vegan diet heavy on home-cooked meals can offer major health benefits: abundant fiber, antioxidants, and plant nutrients; lower saturated fat; improved gut health; and more stable blood sugar levels. These help reduce risks of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

ALSO READ: Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter reveals his dramatic weight loss journey and how he immersed himself in village life for his role

However, experts also caution that adopting a strict vegan diet means paying extra attention to certain nutrients. Vitamin B12, iron, calcium, vitamin D, and high-quality protein often need careful planning or supplementation, since many are harder to get from only plant sources. They recommend pairing iron-rich plant foods like lentils or spinach with vitamin C foods to boost absorption, and using fortified plant milks or seeds for calcium. Including a variety of legumes, nuts, seeds, pulses, soy products and whole grains helps make the diet balanced and sustainable in the long run.

Divya’s approach is a strong example of how discipline and planning can make vegan living work. At the same time, the expert advice shows that a vegan diet must be managed wisely so that no essential nutrients are missed.

