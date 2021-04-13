Divy Trivedi is a huge believer in Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and an influencer to the youth of India

Divy Trivedi is the prime example of a full blown patriot. Born and brought up in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, he did his studies in Business administration and is as CS executive.

He has received a lot of recognition for the variety of work that he has done over the years and continues to do so. Divy is a through and through patriot and an inspiration to everyone out there.

A huge believer in the 'Swaccha Bharat Movement', he shares the PM of India's vision and has been a part of over twenty campaigns for a better and cleaner India.

He also believes that India's biggest power force is its younger generation and strives to help and promote them to their fullest potential.

When asked about his dreams for his country, Divy shared, "Sabkiek hi ladaihoAursabkepaaspadhaiho" which means everyone should fight for one thing and everyone should have access to education. He even contributed his savings to KanyaKelavani for which he received a hand written note from the PM and even used Divy as an example in a rally.

He has won awards like 'Youth Icon of the Year' given to him by the Resolution of Khadi, the National Pride Award which was presented to him by the Central Minister of the Ministry of youth program and sports. For social services, he has been awarded the Narional Excellent Youth Award and the state youth award by the governmental Gujarat. Divy also donated the prize money he was awarded for the state youth award to the RajyaSainikKalyan Board.

Divy has a massive resume. He is the Managing director of Trivedi Associates, he also serves as the brand ambassador for the Amateur India Fashion Council and the Swachha Bharat Abhiyaan. He is the National secretary for the South Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Vice President of the World Book Of Records.

Divy is also the director of the Vakradanta Management Consultants Pvt. Ltd and the Youth general secretary for the Shree Samast Gujarat Brahmsamaj. Lastly, he also serves as the general secretary for the international Brahmin Parliament.

Watch out as Divy Trivedi continues to inspire and motivate the people of India.

From Brand Desk