Disha Patani swears by these 5 workouts to stay fit

The 30 years old actress is serious about her fitness and this is the biggest secret of her beauty and attractive figure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

Most Bollywood actresses take great care of their fitness. If a list is made in terms of fitness, then surely Disha Patani's name will be at the top. The 30 years old actress is serious about her fitness and this is the biggest secret of her beauty and attractive figure.

The amazing thing is that as she is getting older, she is getting hotter day by day and the proof of this is her fit body. If you also have a question in your mind what is the secret of Disha Patani's perfect figure, then let us tell you that she is always cautious about her workout routine.

His passion for fitness is clearly visible. She takes one-hour of training daily. She does yoga, swims and takes a healthy diet. Her workout routine includes dancing, kickboxing or gymnastics and weight training apart from cardio. If you also want to get a slim and trim figure like Disha, then you should work on these workouts.
cardio

Disha Patni focuses a lot on the cardio routine. Her Instagram is a treat for fitness enthusiasts as she often shares interesting videos of cardio forms like running and cycling. Cardio increases your body heat and prepares you for a workout while keeping your joints from getting tired and worn out.

Strength training

Strength training makes you stronger than a log. Disha has attracted the attention of many people by doing hard deadlifts and hip thrusts. If you think lifting heavy weights is only a men's job, then you should take a lesson from Disha.

Kickboxing

Kickboxing is the new form of exercise among Bollywood. Disha also tries her hand at kickboxing when she gets time. He has also shared many videos regarding this. In fact, kickboxing helps you build flexibility and strength at the same time. Kickboxing gives a toned body by improving upper body strength.

Dance

Bollywood and dance go hand in hand. However, Disha is often seen shaking her legs during dance classes to make her sweat. Dance is one of the HIIT workouts that feels like a party. If you want to lose weight while having fun, then dance is the best way.

Gymnastics

Disha Patani's action sequences in films are proof enough of her flexibility and the credit must be given to her exhausting gymnastics routine. Disha is seen doing backflips and continuous jumps. Gymnastics is known to enhance the motor skills of your body by improving flexibility and strengthening the core.

 

