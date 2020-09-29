Headlines

Lifestyle

Disha Patani's perfect winged eyeliner, bright red lipstick is sure to give you makeup goals

Disha Patani recently shared a selfie on her social media handle in which can be seen sporting a perfect winged eyeliner, peachy make-up, bright red lipstick which she teamed with a messy hairdo.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2020, 08:13 AM IST

Actress Disha Patani, who recently crossed over 40 million followers on Instagram, on Monday, took to the photo-sharing platform to share a close-up picture of herself that is sure to give you selfie goals.

The 'Baaghi 2' star, who is quite active on social media, often shares her selfies and videos to treat fans and give them a glimpse of her life. She uses the platform to share slices of her life off screen, as well as glimpses from workout sessions, besides photographs where she is decked up in full makeup and outfits.

In the said selfie, Disha can be seen sporting a perfect winged eyeliner, peachy make-up, bright red lipstick which she teamed with a messy hairdo. Also, for her outfit, she was seen in a plain grey colour, round-neck t-shirt. As soon the actor shared the image, she received thousands of likes and comments within minutes of posting. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier, Disha shared a video of herself working out at the gym. Through it, she thanked her fans for the helping her reach 40 million followers on Instagram. In the video, the star was captured doing squats at the gym.

"40 million got me like 60kg 10 reps, thank you my lovely fc`s for all the support and love, i`m nothing without you all," she captioned the video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Disha started her Bollywood journey with the 2016 Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', and since then has featured in films like 'Baaghi 2' and 'Malang'.

Disha is now set to resume shooting, for her upcoming films "Radhe" and "Ek Villain 2".

