Disha Patani Reveals Hair Care Routine: Old-school remedies for strong, luscious hair

Disha Patani swears by an old-school hair care routine. The actress promotes natural, sustainable beauty through eco-friendly products.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is admired not just for her fitness and fashion sense but also for her luscious, glossy hair. Whether she’s walking the red carpet or posting a casual gym selfie, her long, healthy locks always manage to turn heads. Recently, the actress opened up about her hair care secrets and shared her go-to tips for maintaining strong and shiny hair.

Her simple yet effective hair care mantra

In an interview with NDTV, Disha Patani revealed that when it comes to hair care, she likes to keep things traditional. 'I am old school when it comes to maintaining my hair,' she said. 'For me, oiling my hair twice a week is a must.' The actress swears by nourishing hair oils like onion seed oil, which helps strengthen hair roots, improve scalp health, and promote growth.

Her routine was simple; she focused on shampooing and deep conditioning to keep her hair soft and manageable. 'Because of my hectic schedule, I usually wash my hair two to three times a week with a mild shampoo and conditioner, followed by a good hair serum,' she added.

Avoid e xcessive h eat

Disha limits the use of heat styling tools. Blow dryers, straighteners, and curlers might give quick results, but over time, they can cause serious damage. 'Stay away from heat as much as possible,' she advised. 'High temperatures can weaken your hair and make it prone to breakage.'

Instead of relying on styling tools, Disha prefers air-drying and protective hairstyles that reduce damage. And she never skips conditioner, 'Always ensure to use a conditioner every time you wash your hair,' she said.

