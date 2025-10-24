Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor reach Jamnagar for Isha, Akash Ambani’s grand birthday bash; See Pics

Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor arrived in Jamnagar for Isha and Akash Ambani’s grand birthday celebration.

Bollywood stars Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor were spotted arriving in Jamnagar, Gujarat, ahead of the lavish birthday celebrations of Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani. The duo was photographed by a celebrity paparazzi, who captured their effortlessly stylish looks as they exited the airport, setting social media abuzz.

Chic airport style

Disha Patani, known for her cool and trendy fashion sense, turned heads with her fitted black crop top paired with baggy denim jeans, completing the ensemble with dark sunglasses and minimal jewellery.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, kept things sleek and understated in an all-black outfit featuring a loose shirt and comfortable trousers. His casual yet refined appearance reflected his signature charm, complementing Disha’s bold yet minimal aesthetic.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor shed 50 kg in just 15 weeks with one surprisingly simple exercise that transformed him

Ambani birthday bash

The twin birthday celebrations of Isha and Akash Ambani have quickly become one of the biggest social highlights of the season. Known for hosting grand-scale events, the Ambani family has once again drawn an impressive guest list featuring Bollywood celebrities, business tycoons, and global personalities.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani Reveals Hair Care Routine: Old-school remedies for strong, luscious hair