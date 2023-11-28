Headlines

Keep yourself warm with these blankets

Give your baby restful sleep with amazing bed sets on Amazon

Explore great deals on baby walkers exclusively on Amazon

Discover ultimate scalp massagers under Rs 300 on Amazon

Meet IIT graduate brother-in-law of Sudha Murty, donated over Rs 208 crore, trusted by Obama, he is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Keep yourself warm with these blankets

Give your baby restful sleep with amazing bed sets on Amazon

Explore great deals on baby walkers exclusively on Amazon

Actors who have appeared in most episodes of Koffee With Karan

9 nourishing foods for healthy eyes

8 benefits of eating puffed rice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

Anurag Dobhal wants to voluntarily quit show after Bigg Boss scolds him for calling makers 'biased'

Arjan Vailly singer Bhupinder Babbal 'pretends to sing live' at Animal event, gets 'exposed' as music ends abruptly

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Discover ultimate scalp massagers under Rs 300 on Amazon

Experience blissful scalp massage anytime and anywhere with the best range of scalp massagers on Amazon so that you can revitalise your scalp and promote hair growth.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Buying a scalp massager is like having a mini spa session right in the comfort of your own home. It's the perfect way to unwind after a long day or even just to treat yourself to some self-care and it's not just about the relaxation, it also promotes blood circulation and can help with hair growth. So, go ahead and treat yourself to that scalp massager with Amazon.

Man Matters Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush At Rs 289

  • It's all about getting a deep scalp cleaning that removes excess sebum oils, dirt, and dandruff flakes without irritating your skin
  •  It relaxes your scalp muscles and gives you a wonderful sensation of cleanliness when you use shampoo and conditioner
  • By stimulating circulation in your scalp, it also helps to relax those tense muscles and increase blood flow. 

Buy Now on Amazon

EPISKEY® Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush At Rs 169

  •  It's got a sleek matte handle that not only gives you a better grip with its anti-skid structure, but also has longer bristles that can go deep into your hair roots for a thorough scalp cleaning
  • It's perfect for all hair types! Whether your hair is curly or straight, fine or thick, long or short, this brush can easily clean the oil and scalp from the hair roots, relieve itching, and strengthen the hair
  • The ultra-soft bristles have a nice bend to them, providing a gentle massage to your scalp. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Vandelay Silicon Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush At Rs 289

  • This scalp massager is made with food-grade silicone and high-quality plastic materials
  • All you have to do is wet your hair, apply shampoo, and gently massage your scalp with the brush for 2-4 minutes
  • Not only does it reduce stress and relax the scalp pores, but it also helps remove accumulated bacteria, excess sebum, and dandruff flakes. 

Buy Now on Amazon

RENESMEE Hair Scalp Shampoo Massager Brush At Rs 165

  • This 2022 Scalp Massager Hair Shampoo Brush is the latest with a matte handle that enhances the anti-skid structure and lengthens the bristles
  • The ultra-soft bristles provide a scalp exfoliation treatment, after a busy day, you can turn on the warm bath water, grab the scalp massager, and let it gently massage your scalp
  • This scalp brush easily fits in your hand and is super lightweight at only 60 grams. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Alia Bhatt falls victim to vulgar deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna and Kajol, fans slam AI's misuse

IPL 2024: Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians stun everyone by bringing back Hardik Pandya in the side

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall, hailstorm alert for several states; check latest forecast here

Not Rashmika Mandanna, but this actress was cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, was replaced because...

Gujarat Titans reveal why they let Hardik Pandya go to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE