Discover surprising health benefits of pomegranate peels for heart, skin, digestive health

List of 5 amazing health benefits of pomegranate peels.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 08:53 AM IST

Pomegranate peels are often discarded as waste, but they are actually packed with health benefits. Pomegranate peels contain high levels of antioxidants, which can help protect the body from free radicals and reduce inflammation.

Here's a list of 5 amazing health benefits of pomegranate peels. 

1. Improves hearth health

One of the most notable health benefits of pomegranate peels is their ability to improve heart health. Pomegranate peels contain polyphenols, which have been shown to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. They can also help to lower cholesterol levels and prevent the formation of blood clots, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

2. Good for skin

Pomegranate peels are also good for the skin. They contain punicalagin, which has been shown to have anti-aging properties. It can help to improve the elasticity of the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Pomegranate peels can also help to protect the skin from UV damage and prevent the formation of sun spots.

3. Improves digestive system 

Pomegranate peels can also have a positive effect on the digestive system. They contain dietary fiber, which can help to improve digestion and prevent constipation. In addition, pomegranate peels have been shown to have antimicrobial properties, which can help to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria in the gut.

4. Great source of vitamins and minerals 

In addition to the health benefits mentioned above, pomegranate peels are also a good source of vitamins and minerals. They contain vitamin C, which is important for a healthy immune system, and potassium, which is essential for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. Pomegranate peels also contain small amounts of calcium, magnesium, and iron, which are all important for maintaining strong bones and healthy blood.

5. Multi-purpose usage 

To reap the health benefits of pomegranate peels, you can add them to smoothies, juices, or salads. They can also be dried and ground into a powder, which can be added to baked goods or used as a natural food coloring. No matter how you choose to use them, pomegranate peels are a delicious and nutritious way to improve your health.

