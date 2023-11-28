Headlines

Lifestyle

Discover sturdy and safe premium baby swings exclusively on Amazon

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

Baby swings offer a safe and cosy spot for your little one to relax, nap, or play. They provide a soothing motion that can help calm and comfort babies, giving you some much-needed hands-free time and with the versatility of baby swings, you can easily move them around the house, whether it's in the nursery, living room, or even outside. It's a great investment that can bring joy and comfort to both you and your baby.

NEW COMERS®Swing for Kids  At Rs 1,599

  • The Adjustable Baby Swing is made with durable jute cotton fabric and a well-polished wooden stick, ensuring it's safe for your little one
  • The swing set includes 1 swing, 2 pillows for back support and seat, 2 S-type hooks for height adjustment, and a wooden seat with a cotton cover, providing complete comfort for your child
  • It also comes with a safety belt to ensure your child's safety while they have fun in their own magical swinging world.

Buy Now on Amazon

AVANI METROBUZZ Baby Folding Cradle Swings At Rs 1,789

  • It features a high-density mosquito net to keep your baby safe from mosquito bites, and a thick shade cloth to effectively block direct light, providing a comfortable and secure sleep environment
  • The safe fixed belt ensures that you don't have to worry about your baby climbing out on their own
  • The soft anti-skid pad design increases friction between the feet and the ground, ensuring stability and safety while swinging. Additionally, you can fix the swing to a bed for added stability, eliminating the need for continuous swinging.

Buy Now on Amazon

eHomeKart Swing for Kids At Rs 1,387

  • This adjustable baby swing is made of non-toxic virgin harmless plastic, ensuring complete safety for your little one
  • Whether you want to use it indoors or outdoors, this swing is perfect, you can install it with ropes inside your home or outside in your balcony or garden using a fixed hook.
  • To ensure your child's safety, this hanging swing comes with a safety belt. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Supples Baby Cradle with Swing and Mosquito Net At Rs 2,495

  • Supples brings you this amazing cradle that offers versatility and comfort for babies aged 0 to 8 months
  • One of the great features of this cradle is the strap that allows you to lock the swing in place, providing a smooth and soothing motion for your baby
  • To ensure your baby's safety, the cradle is equipped with a net that protects your little one from mosquito bites.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

