Discover premium pressure washers on Amazon, get up to 73% off

explore the great deals and offers on the amazing selection of pressure washers exclusively available on Amazon. check out the offers now.

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

Buying a pressure washer is like having your very own cleaning superhero. With a pressure washer, you can easily blast away dirt, grime, and stubborn stains from various surfaces. It's incredibly satisfying to see the transformation after using a pressure washer and it saves you so much time and effort compared to traditional cleaning methods. 

Bosch UniversalAquatak 125 Bar 1500W Electric High Pressure Washer Cleaner At Rs 9,928

  • Get up to 43% off on this pressure washer 
  •  It has a trio nozzle with different settings for versatile cleaning
  • It has a quieter motor pump for a more enjoyable cleaning experience
  • The extendable handle and larger wheels make it easy to move around and store
  • The push-fit connections and in-use gun storage add even more convenience.

Buy Now on Amazon

Aimex High Pressure Car Washer Machine At Rs 5,399

  • Get up to 46% off on this pressure washer 
  • It has a powerful 2000W motor and a pressure of 130 Ba
  • With a flow rate of 8L/min, it can tackle tough cleaning tasks
  • The venturi system, auto stop, and self-intake function make it efficient and easy to use
  •  It also has a pressure gauge, variably adjustable fan spray lance, and a water filter
  • The package includes everything you need, like the pressure washer, inlet and outlet pipes, foam pot, pressure gun, and more.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

STARQ W3A 3rd Gen High Pressure Car Washer At Rs 4,333

  • Get flat 73% off on starq pressure washer 
  • It has a heavy-duty 2100 Watts motor with copper winding and an enclosed body for protection
  • It's built to last with a sturdy crankshaft-driven brass pump and ceramic-coated pistons
  •  It's versatile too, with self-priming and auto-stop functions to pump water from buckets or storage tanks
  • It also features a venturi system, auto-stop, self-intake function, pressure gauge, variably adjustable fan spray lance, and a water filter. 

Buy Now on Amazon

AGARO Royal High Pressure washer At Rs 8,475

  • Get up to 47% off on this pressure washer 
  • It comes with a spray gun, outlet hose, inlet pipe, connectors, filters, foam bottle, and nozzles
  • With its 1800 Watts power and 140 bars of high pressure, it can quickly and easily remove stubborn dirt and grime
  •  The 7 litres/min water flow allows you to clean large surfaces in less time
  • It even has a foam container for easy foam application.

Buy Now on Amazon

