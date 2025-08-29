Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From struggles to transformation: Neha Bhasin credits keto for her fitness and mental wellness

RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani shares BIG update on Reliance Jio IPO, says it will be listed in...

'My overconfidence made me lose': Gukesh D reminisces about moments after first World Championship match

Esha Deol took 30 years to meet Dharmendra's first wife; Hema Malini said, 'I have never spoken about Prakash but...'

What is Daruma Doll to be gifted to PM Modi during Japan visit? Know it's India connection here

Why does US call Ukraine war 'Modi's war'? Does it want to derail Zelenskyy's India visit, Modi-Putin talks?

Were 50% tariffs on India due to US President Trump's 'personal pique'? Jefferies claims real reason is not Russian oil purchase but...

'Like automobiles, India, Japan can recreate same magic in batteries, semiconductors': PM Modi

Dinner before sunset? Here’s why Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora and other celebs follow this rule

Bihar Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar announces NEW scheme for woman, to give Rs..., to support...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From struggles to transformation: Neha Bhasin credits keto for her fitness and mental wellness

Neha Bhasin credits keto for her fitness and mental wellness

RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani shares BIG update on Reliance Jio IPO, says it will be listed in...

RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani shares BIG update on Reliance Jio IPO, says it will be...

Esha Deol took 30 years to meet Dharmendra's first wife; Hema Malini said, 'I have never spoken about Prakash but...'

Esha Deol took 30 years to meet Dharmendra's first wife; Hema Malini said...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Dinner before sunset? Here’s why Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora and other celebs follow this rule

Bollywood’s early-dinner trend is simple yet powerful. It’s about syncing meals with nature’s clock. Eat early, sleep better, and wake up feeling lighter; just like your favourite stars.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 02:09 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Dinner before sunset? Here’s why Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora and other celebs follow this rule
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood celebrities are not only admired for their acting skills but also for their fitness and disciplined lifestyle. One trend that has caught everyone’s attention is their habit of finishing dinner before sunset. From Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora and Anushka Sharma, many stars believe eating early keeps them energetic, fit and glowing.

Stars who swear by early dinners

Akshay Kumar has been very vocal about his 'early to bed, early to rise' lifestyle. He eats his dinner by 6:30 PM and credits this habit for staying away from lifestyle diseases. Kareena Kapoor Khan too wraps up her meals by 6 PM and prefers going to bed early. Malaika Arora avoids eating after 7 PM and says it helps her stay light and active.

South superstar Nagarjuna has followed this routine for decades, finishing dinner before 7 PM. Even Anushka Sharma, after becoming a mother, shifted to early dinners around 5:30-6 PM to match her daughter’s schedule. These celebrities believe that eating with the sun’s cycle makes a huge difference to health and overall well-being.

ALSO READ: Ibrahim Ali Khan built six-pack abs without giving up biryani, shawarma; here's how

Science behind eating early

Experts say this routine isn’t just a celebrity fad, it’s backed by science. Our body’s metabolism works best during the day, and slows down in the evening. Eating late at night often leads to indigestion, poor sleep, and weight gain. On the other hand, finishing dinner early gives the body enough time to digest food before bedtime.

This practice improves gut health, helps in better absorption of nutrients, balances blood sugar levels, and even enhances skin glow. Most importantly, it leads to a good night’s sleep and fresh energy the next morning.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani shares BIG update on Reliance Jio IPO, says it will be listed in...
RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani shares BIG update on Reliance Jio IPO, says it will be...
'Like automobiles, India, Japan can recreate same magic in batteries, semiconductors': PM Modi
'Like automobiles, India, Japan can recreate same magic in batteries, semiconduc
Dinner before sunset? Here’s why Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora and other celebs follow this rule
Dinner before sunset? Here’s why Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar follow this rule
From struggles to transformation: Neha Bhasin credits keto for her fitness and mental wellness
Neha Bhasin credits keto for her fitness and mental wellness
Hridayapoorvam X review: Mohanlal scores hat-trick with 'excellent family entertainer' after L2 Empuraan, Thudarum; say viewers
Hridayapoorvam X review: Mohanlal's hat-trick with excellent family entertainer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE