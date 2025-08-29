Dinner before sunset? Here’s why Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora and other celebs follow this rule

Bollywood’s early-dinner trend is simple yet powerful. It’s about syncing meals with nature’s clock. Eat early, sleep better, and wake up feeling lighter; just like your favourite stars.

Bollywood celebrities are not only admired for their acting skills but also for their fitness and disciplined lifestyle. One trend that has caught everyone’s attention is their habit of finishing dinner before sunset. From Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora and Anushka Sharma, many stars believe eating early keeps them energetic, fit and glowing.

Stars who swear by early dinners

Akshay Kumar has been very vocal about his 'early to bed, early to rise' lifestyle. He eats his dinner by 6:30 PM and credits this habit for staying away from lifestyle diseases. Kareena Kapoor Khan too wraps up her meals by 6 PM and prefers going to bed early. Malaika Arora avoids eating after 7 PM and says it helps her stay light and active.

South superstar Nagarjuna has followed this routine for decades, finishing dinner before 7 PM. Even Anushka Sharma, after becoming a mother, shifted to early dinners around 5:30-6 PM to match her daughter’s schedule. These celebrities believe that eating with the sun’s cycle makes a huge difference to health and overall well-being.

ALSO READ: Ibrahim Ali Khan built six-pack abs without giving up biryani, shawarma; here's how

S cience be hind e ating e arly

Experts say this routine isn’t just a celebrity fad, it’s backed by science. Our body’s metabolism works best during the day, and slows down in the evening. Eating late at night often leads to indigestion, poor sleep, and weight gain. On the other hand, finishing dinner early gives the body enough time to digest food before bedtime.

This practice improves gut health, helps in better absorption of nutrients, balances blood sugar levels, and even enhances skin glow. Most importantly, it leads to a good night’s sleep and fresh energy the next morning.